Futurebytes Launches STEM-Themed Birthday Parties For Kids Aged 4 To 12 Starting January 1St,2025

Futurebytes launches STEM-themed birthday parties for kids aged 4-12, featuring LEGO, AI, robotics, circuit design, gaming, and 3D printing.

- Jyothi VemuSANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- San Jose, CA – January 1, 2025 – Futurebytes, a leading provider of STEM education for young learners, is thrilled to announce the launch of its exciting new offering: STEM-themed birthday parties for children aged 4 to 12. Starting today, these innovative parties will provide a unique and educational way to celebrate birthdays while igniting curiosity and creativity in children.Futurebytes' STEM birthday parties will feature engaging, hands-on activities tailored to different age groups. For children aged 4 to 6, the parties will include a LEGO-themed experience using Spike Essential and WeDo 2.0 kits, allowing young minds to build and explore the basics of robotics and engineering in a fun, playful environment.For older children aged 8 to 12, the parties will offer an array of exciting activities, including AI projects, circuit design, VEX robotics challenges, gaming, and 3D printing. These activities are designed to immerse participants in cutting-edge technology and foster a deeper understanding of STEM concepts, making learning an integral part of the fun."We are excited to offer a new, creative way for children to celebrate their birthdays while also fostering a love for STEM," said Jyothi Vemu, Managing Director and Founder of Futurebytes. "Our goal is to make every birthday a memorable and enriching experience that inspires the next generation of innovators."Futurebytes' STEM birthday parties are designed to make learning fun and accessible, providing a perfect blend of education and entertainment. With Futurebytes' proven expertise in delivering high-quality STEM programs, these birthday parties promise to be a hit with children and parents alike.Bookings for Futurebytes STEM birthday parties are now open. For more information or to schedule a party, visit or contact Futurebytes at ...About FuturebytesFuturebytes is a STEM education company based in Silicon Valley, offering a wide range of programs to inspire young learners in coding, robotics, AI, and more. Founded by Jyothi Vemu, a passionate educator and innovator, Futurebytes is dedicated to making STEM accessible and exciting for all children. With multiple locations across the Bay Area and numerous accolades for its community impact and educational excellence, Futurebytes continues to lead the way in STEM education for young minds.

