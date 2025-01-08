Attain Partners Welcomes New Managing Director: Ryan Hartley

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Hartley to Lead Data Services

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Attain Partners , a leading management and consulting firm, announced today that Ryan Hartley joined the firm as Managing Director. In his role, Mr. Hartley will lead Data Services, delivering innovative and scalable solutions to empower clients to unlock the full potential of their data for operational excellence and strategic growth.

Hartley joins the Attain Digital practice, led by Reshma Patel-Jackson , Partner, which integrates the firm's offerings under one umbrella to create a unique value proposition that positions Attain Partners as a digital transformation leader in the education and nonprofit markets.

"I am thrilled to welcome Ryan to Team Attain," said Founder and CEO Greg Baroni . "Ryan's reputation for innovation, collaborative leadership, and aligning technology with business strategy makes him an ideal fit for our team. His passion for helping organizations succeed, coupled with his technical expertise, is the ideal combination to deliver exceptional value to our clients. I'm excited to see the positive impact Ryan will make as he helps our clients harness the power of their data."

With over 15 years of experience in data integration, master data management (MDM), data quality, governance, and advisory services, Hartley brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record of transforming data into a strategic asset. His career spans diverse industries-including higher education, nonprofit, healthcare, retail, and manufacturing-where he has consistently aligned technology strategies with business objectives to deliver measurable results. Prior to joining Attain Partners, Hartley held leadership roles overseeing large-scale technology initiatives focused on customer relationship management (CRM), MDM, and data governance.

"We look forward to leveraging Ryan's leadership to unlock new opportunities, drive innovation, and ensure client success," said Reshma Patel-Jackson, Partner and Attain Digital Practice Leader. "Data is the foundation of innovation, growth, and informed decision-making. As data continues to drive transformative change across industries, Ryan's leadership will enable us to deliver greater value to our clients, equipping them to harness the power of data to achieve strategic goals. We are excited to welcome Ryan to Team Attain, as his vision and expertise will redefine what is possible in providing data-driven solutions to our clients."

About Attain Partners

Based in McLean, Va., Attain Partners is a leading management and technology consulting firm delivering services and solutions to advance client missions across the education, nonprofit, healthcare, and state and local government landscapes. For more information, please visit attainpartners .

SOURCE Attain Partners

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED