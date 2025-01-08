RUBIS: Half-Year Statement On Rubis' Liquidity Agreement With Exane BNP Paribas
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Paris, 8 January, 2025 – 5:45 pm
Pursuant to the liquidity agreement that Rubis has entered into with Exane BNP Paribas, the liquidity account presented the following balances as at the settlement date of 31 December 2024:
85,679 Rubis shares €259,101
The following trades were made in the second half of 2024:
183,912 securities were purchased for a total of €4,885,003 (1,146 transactions) 179,042 securities were sold for a total of €4,797,178 (1,414 transactions)
Reminder: The previous half-year statement as of 30 June 2024 disclosed the following balances on the liquidity account:
81,253 Rubis shares €325,422 The following trades were made in the first half of 2024:
346,002 securities were purchased for a total of €10,218,263 (2,262 transactions) 329,474 securities were sold for a total of €9,730,520 (1,951 transactions) The liquidity account presented the following balances as of 1st July 2021, the date of implementation of AMF decision No. 2021-01 of 22 June 2021:
51,976 Rubis shares €1,132,714 The liquidity account presented the following balances as of 31 December 2018, the date of implementation of AMF decision No. 2018-1 of 2 July 2018:
36,128 Rubis shares €1,487,705
This document is a translation of the original French document and is provided for information purposes only.
The original French version takes precedence over this translation
Contact
RUBIS – Legal department
Tel: +(33) 1 44 17 95 95
RUBIS: Half-year statement on Rubis' liquidity agreement with Exane BNP Paribas
