RUBIS: Half-year statement on Rubis' liquidity agreement with Exane BNP Paribas

Pursuant to the liquidity agreement that Rubis has entered into with Exane BNP Paribas, the liquidity account presented the following balances as at the settlement date of 31 December 2024:



85,679 Rubis shares €259,101

The following trades were made in the second half of 2024:



183,912 securities were purchased for a total of €4,885,003 (1,146 transactions) 179,042 securities were sold for a total of €4,797,178 (1,414 transactions)

Reminder:



81,253 Rubis shares €325,422





346,002 securities were purchased for a total of €10,218,263 (2,262 transactions) 329,474 securities were sold for a total of €9,730,520 (1,951 transactions)





51,976 Rubis shares €1,132,714





36,128 Rubis shares €1,487,705



This document is a translation of the original French document and is provided for information purposes only.

The original French version takes precedence over this translation