Growth Trends In The Porcine Vaccines Market, Forecast To 2028: Increasing Government Initiatives For Funding Animal Husbandry

The porcine vaccine market is forecasted to grow by USD 709.6 million during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. The report on the porcine vaccine market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing prevalence of porcine diseases, increase in research and development expenditure for development of porcine vaccines, and growing animal healthcare expenditure.

The porcine vaccine market is segmented as below:

By Product



Intravenous Intramuscular

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Rest of World (RoW)

This study identifies the growing demand for pork and gelatin as one of the prime reasons driving the porcine vaccine market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing government initiatives for funding animal husbandry sector and strategic initiatives by market vendors will lead to sizable demand in the market.

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading porcine vaccine market vendors that include.

Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Bimeda Holdings Ltd.

Bioveta AS

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Ceva Sante Animale

Elanco Animal Health Inc.

FATRO S.p.A.

Formosa Biomedical Inc.

HIPRA SA

Merck and Co. Inc.

Phibro Animal Health Corp.

Veterinary Provisions Inc.

Vetoquinol SA

Virbac Group Zoetis Inc.

