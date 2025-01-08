Sioresin Launches SIO-517 Innovative Silicone Resin Combining High Hardness And Toughness

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Kerwin BLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SIOResin® proudly announces the launch of SIO-517, a revolutionary room temperature curing high-temperature resistant silicone resin . Designed to address long-standing industry challenges, SIO-517 stands out by achieving a remarkable balance between high hardness and toughness. The cured resin forms a dense, durable coating that protects surfaces from environmental damage while remaining resilient under extreme conditions./silicone-resin/sio-517-solvent-free-silicone-resinUnmatched Performance for Extreme EnvironmentsSIO-517's exceptional properties include:1 High Hardness and Toughness: With a cured hardness exceeding 8H, SIO-517 maintains structural integrity without cracking or peeling, even in harsh conditions, providing reliable protection for 20-30 years.2 High-Temperature Stability: SIO-517 withstands temperatures up to 650°C without discoloration, making it ideal for applications requiring long-term heat resistance.3 Corrosion Resistance: The coating isolates metal surfaces from water, air, and salt, ensuring superior corrosion resistance and long-lasting durability.4 Environmentally Friendly: With zero VOCs, high solid content, and low viscosity, SIO-517 meets stringent environmental standards while delivering excellent application versatility.Versatile ApplicationsSIO-517 is suited for a wide range of industries and applications, including:1 High-temperature coatings for household appliances, stoves, and automotive exhaust systems.2 Weather-resistant coatings for outdoor structures, pipelines, and equipment.3 Anti-corrosion coatings for industrial and marine environments.4 Base material for fireproof, thermal conductive, and heavy-duty protective coatings.Starting Formula for CustomizationTo help users achieve optimal results, SIOResin recommends the following reference formula as a starting point:Component A:SIO-517A: 100 partsHigh-Temperature Pigment: 22 partsMica Powder: 11 partsLow Melting Point Glass Powder (380°C): 22 partsHigh Purity Zinc Phosphate: 11 partsKH560 Silane Coupling Agent: 0.5 partsKH570 Silane Coupling Agent: 0.5 partsProcedure:Disperse all components uniformly at 1200–1500 r/min for 45 minutes. Use a 200-mesh filter bag for packaging.Component B:SIO-517B: Mix with Component A in a ratio of 100: 2–3.For Component B, mix SIO-517A with curing agent B in a ratio of 100:2~3. Spray or brush the coating with a thickness of 25-35 μm, ensuring the substrate is clean and prepped for optimal adhesion.Endorsement from SIOResin's CEO, Mr. Zhang“SIO-517 is a transformative advancement in silicone coating technology,” stated Mr. Zhang, CEO of SIOResin.“Our goal was to address the longstanding challenge of balancing hardness and toughness while delivering eco-friendly solutions. SIO-517 achieves this and more, offering our customers unmatched durability and environmental compliance.”AvailabilitySIO-517 is available in 200KG packaging and offers a shelf life of six months when stored under appropriate conditions.About SIOResin®SIOResin® is a leading manufacturer specializing in innovative waterborne raw materials, offering comprehensive solutions for R&D, production, sales, and services. With a market-driven approach and a commitment to continuous innovation, SIOResin serves a wide range of industries including coatings, cosmetics, textiles, biology, machinery, construction, and medicine. Their product extensive product line includes water-based Polyurethane, waterborne Acrylic Resin, water-based Additives, Silicone Resin , Silicone Rubber, and waterborne curing agents, etc. Supported by a team of experts and multiple national patents, provide high-quality, competitive solutions that help clients succeed.More Products:/silicone-resin/water-based-polyurethane/uv-cure-resin/waterborne-acrylic-resin/additivesFor more information or to request samples, please visit or contact ...Blog: /blog/=== Media contact ===

