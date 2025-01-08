ARTEMIS ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF RICHLAND GLASS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

VINELAND, N.J., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Artemis Capital Partners ("Artemis" or "the Firm"), a Boston-based private equity firm focused exclusively on partnering with differentiated Industrial Tech companies, announced today the of Richland Glass ("Richland" or "the Company"), an Advanced Materials of specialty glass containment products and solutions that enable analysis of low-volume, high-value, microfluidic samples for life-saving applications at the frontier of human and environmental security.

Richland draws on over 60+ years of extensive Materials and Processing expertise to deliver high-performance specialty solutions for some of the most complex, precise, and essential Discovery, Diagnostic, and Test applications in the Environmental and Life Science markets. Enabling critical applications such as DNA shearing for Next Generation Sequencing, Richland has developed a reputation for listening and working with customers to solve their most challenging engineering obstacles.

Richland's Vision is to become the most trusted co-development Partner to the world's most respected analytical instrument OEMs so as to enable and advance the future of human & environmental health and security.

Artemis Operating Partner, Rudi Coetzee, spoke of the Richland acquisition stating, "Richland has a demonstrated multi-decade track record of delivering tight-tolerance sample containment solutions for various lab discovery and diagnostic applications and is a natural fit within the Artemis ecosystem of Industrial Tech companies.

Richland squarely aligns with our mission to build companies that manufacture the enabling technology to accelerate a healthier and more secure future.

We are honored and humbled that the Richland team has entrusted us to make them a part of this vision."

James Ward of Artemis commented, "Ever since our early interactions with the Richland team, there was no mistaking the passion, commitment to excellence, and exceptional technical capabilities. Richland's customer-first culture, deep applications expertise, and differentiated technologies are all signature characteristics of an Artemis partner

company.

We believe that Richland is positioned to not only grow but to help its customers solve some of the world's most pressing Life Sciences challenges across clinical diagnostics, discovery and beyond."

Jack Carson and Peter Carson, brothers and Co-Owners of Richland, expressed their enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "Artemis brings a complimentary skill set and insight to Richland Glass as a solutions provider for the needs of our customers, adding extra value to ensure more stable and consistent growth.

We think the best times are ahead and look forward to the journey."

Ed Silva, President of Richland, also shared his thoughts on the acquisition, saying, "We are thrilled to welcome the Artemis team into our Richland family.

This acquisition strengthens our position in the industry, enhances our capabilities, and opens exciting opportunities for growth and innovation across all our businesses."

Under Artemis' ownership, Richland will continue to operate as an independent company from its facilities in Vineland, NJ, and continue to support its existing customers across the globe.

Artemis is committed to making continuous investments in Richland's people, products, and systems, and help advance the Company into its next phase of growth and capability.



Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, P.C. served as legal advisor to Artemis. McCausland Keen & Buckman provided legal counsel to Richland.

About Richland

Richland is an Advanced Materials manufacturer of specialty glass solutions for the Life Sciences, Environmental, Aerospace, and Diversified Industrial end-markets. The Company's vision is to be the most trusted co-development Partner to the world's most respected analytical instrument OEMs in order to advance the future of human & environmental health and security. To learn more, please visit: .



About Artemis

Headquartered in Boston, MA, Artemis is a specialized private equity firm focused on partnering with differentiated Industrial Tech companies, whose people and products enable a healthier, safer, more connected, productive, and equitable world. For more information on Artemis, please visit: .



