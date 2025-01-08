MGX Beverage Group Announces New Executive Appointments Amid Rapid Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Leadership Appointments Align with Company's Goal to Drive Growth with New Business and Diversification

- Melissa Gordon, CEO and President of MGX Beverage GroupBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MGX Beverage Group , a leading and logistics company specializing in the beverage alcohol industry, is expanding its executive team with two new appointments. These leadership additions are part of the company's strategy to strengthen its market position and continue to drive rapid growth.Strategic financial advisor Randy Leeder is joining the team as Chief Financial Officer. Beverage alcohol industry veteran, Rob Bradshaw, has been tapped as Chief Commercial Officer.Leeder brings over two decades of experience in financial management and strategy. Already working with MGX as a part-time, fractional CFO, his transition to full-time CFO will expand his focus to include all departments and involve close collaboration with teams across MGX's New Jersey and Massachusetts offices.In his role as Chief Commercial Officer, Bradshaw will be responsible for leading the company's growth strategy and driving new business. He brings to MGX his strong record in commercial leadership and deep experience in all tiers of the beverage alcohol industry. His expertise and vision will enable MGX to achieve its ambitious growth objectives.“We're expanding our leadership team to take our company to the next level,” said Melissa Gordon, CEO and President of MGX Beverage Group. "As we enter our next phase of significant growth and market expansion, building a world-class leadership team is crucial to our success,” she continued.“Both Randy and Rob bring proven track records in leading high-growth companies, and their deep industry expertise will be invaluable as we continue to grow the company and pursue new business."Leeder previously served as the Practice Leader and Strategic Financial Advisor at Charles River CFO, where he provided financial advisory services, guiding small and midsize privately owned businesses to advance growth and achieve financial success. Leeder was a consultant for MGX in 2019, during which he was instrumental in establishing and executing key financial projects in support of long-term growth, including MGX's relationship with Rockland Trust Bank.“I'm excited to join MGX full-time and continue building on the strong foundation we've established,” said Leeder.“This company has incredible potential, and I'm looking forward to working with the talented team to support our continued growth and success.”Prior to joining MGX, Bradshaw served as the President and CEO of Cape Classics, the premier importer of South African wine to the U.S. Rob joined Cape Classics in 2009 as Chief Operating Officer and became CEO in 2019. In 2013, he helped create and launch the company's expansion into fine wine from France, establishing Cape Classics as an industry leader and winning Wine Enthusiast Wine Importer of the Year in 2018.“I've been a fan of Melissa and MGX for more than 25 years,” said Bradshaw.“I've had the pleasure of working with Melissa in the past and have incredible respect for her vision and leadership. MGX is at a pivotal stage, and I'm thrilled to be part of this journey to drive growth and diversification.”MGX serves the beverage alcohol industry with tailored solutions that streamline operations and ensure regulatory compliance in the often complex three tier system. With unsurpassed depth and breadth of experience and a focus on innovation and operational efficiency, MGX has long-standing partnerships with major U.S. retail chains and suppliers from around the world.About MGX Beverage GroupMGX Beverage Group is a highly specialized supply chain and logistics company that caters to the beverage alcohol industry. Founded in 1930, it has extensive expertise in all facets of beverage alcohol logistics and compliance, from importation and distribution to warehousing, inventory management, and delivery at retail.Today MGX has global reach, with 150-plus employees managing over 10 million cases annually. From the beginning, the company's focus has been on building long-term relationships with customers, and this core tenet remains just as critical today. With deep knowledge of the three-tier system, MGX delivers operational effectiveness to its customers, leveraging crucial capabilities in demand forecasting, inventory management, and customer service. MGX has foundational expertise in end-to-end supply chain management and designing supply chain solutions to optimize route-to-market, including regulatory compliance, importation, distribution, warehousing, and trucking. For more information, please visit .For press inquiries please contact Karen Brennan at ... or 917.628.1974.

