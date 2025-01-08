Minnesota Hospice Earns National Award Of Distinction For Exceptional Caregiver Experience

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Minnesota Hospice recognized in the top 25% of hospices nationwide for delivering quality care to patients by WellSky.

- Ken Haglind, Founding CEO, Minnesota Hospice

LAKEVILLE, MN, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Minnesota Hospice , is proud to announce it has been awarded the prestigious 2024 WellSky Hospice CAHPS Award of Distinction, recognizing their outstanding performance in caregiver satisfaction and experience. This national honor places Minnesota Hospice among the top 25% of hospices in WellSky's CAHPS database – a reflection of their longstanding service to providing compassionate, patient- and family-centered care.

The Award of Distinction distinguishes hospices that excel in one of the most meaningful measures of care – the voice of the caregiver. Feedback from families and loved ones guided this recognition, affirming Minnesota Hospice's commitment to supporting not only patients but those closest to them during difficult times.

“Hospice care is as much about supporting families as it is about caring for patients,” said Ken Haglind, founding CEO of Minnesota Hospice.“To be honored as a top 25% hospice in the nation based on the experiences of those we serve is deeply meaningful. It speaks to the heart of who we are as an organization – one that leads with empathy, compassion, and dedication to quality at every level.”

WellSky, a national leader in health and community care technology, conducted their annual analysis of hospices using their CAHPS (Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems) platform over the past year. Minnesota Hospice's exceptional performance in Overall Satisfaction and Likelihood to Recommend categories solidified its position again as a national leader in hospice care.

Haglind added, "Being recognized with this award of distinction strengthens our community commitment to exceeding the standard for hospice care in our region. Every member of our team plays a role in creating a space where patients and their families feel heard, supported, and cared for at the highest level.”

The recognition reaffirms Minnesota Hospice's standing as not only a Medicare 5-star rated provider – one of only four hospices designation in the entire state of Minnesota, but also as a community provider of excellence in end-of-life care.

Minnesota Hospice extends its deepest gratitude to its staff, leadership, and families for their trust and partnership. As the organization continues to grow, this honor reinforces the values that have defined its care from the very beginning.

For more information about Minnesota Hospice and their services, visit minnesotahospice.

About Minnesota Hospice

Minnesota Hospice is a Medicare 5-star rated, independent and locally owned organization dedicated to setting a new standard in hospice care in the community. By focusing on patient and family needs, employing highly skilled care professionals, and maintaining a commitment to excellence in all areas of service, Minnesota Hospice continues to lead as a beacon of support and compassion in the Twin Cities area.

