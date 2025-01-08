IRIS Americas Expands Its Fully Integrated IRIS Firm Management (IFM) Solution

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

IFM product enhancements are designed to help modern accounting firms and CPAs simplify operations and streamline client management-in one integrated platform

IRIS Software Group (IRIS) Americas,

a leading global software provider of accounting, HR and payroll solutions, today announced strategic product enhancements to its IRIS Firm Management (IFM) solution.

Designed to address the unique challenges faced by modern accounting firms and CPAs, IFM combines practice management , document management , and advanced reporting capabilities into a single, integrated platform. Today's updates make it easier than ever for firms to manage and onboard clients, stay compliant, and collaborate across teams-all while scaling for future growth.

"Modern accounting firms are growing quickly, expanding their service lines and client bases," said Jim Dunham, President and General Manager of IRIS Americas. "However, this rapid growth often introduces technology sprawl, added costs, and complexity. To tackle today's challenges, firms need an all-in-one solution that simplifies operations and helps them scale their business. That's why we created IRIS Firm Management – purpose-built from strategic acquisitions and shaped by four decades of collaboration with our customers."

First launched in November 2023 , IRIS Firm Management continues to evolve and expand its offerings to better meet the needs of North American accounting firms and CPAs. The latest updates enhance the existing IFM solution, focusing on an optimized user experience, document management, data controls, reporting, and client onboarding.



Document Management Solution (DMS)

IRIS Firm Management's integrated DMS simplifies storing, organizing, and retrieving critical documents, ensuring compliance with complex regulatory requirements.

With today's update, IFM's DMS automatically retains documents for standard periods of time; offers template forms to maintain document consistency and integrity; and produces a detailed audit trail – tracking who accessed which documents and any actions taken, and when. Firms can securely share encrypted files with clients using drag-and-drop upload functionality, enabling seamless collaboration while maintaining data security.

Other enhanced functionality and features across all IFM modules include :



Advanced Reporting & Dashboards: Firms can now create unlimited customizable reports with step-by-step guidance, gaining real-time insights through interactive analytics dashboards and data visualization. Features like drag-and-drop tools and filtering options make it easy to refine views, organize, and analyze data sets-such as client, geography, accounts receivable (AR), work-in-progress-to create a unified and comprehensive account view.



Enhanced User Experience and Data Controls : Streamlined hierarchical menus replace dropdowns for better accessibility and consistency, while the new period-lockdown feature safeguards financial data accuracy and integrity by preventing changes to key functions. Cloud-based receipt storage simplifies setup, and user preferences allow for tailored workflows.

Streamlined Client Onboarding:

Built to address its accounting firm customers' most common customization requests and challenges, IRIS Firm Management's new Configuration Management Component offers 140 multi-level configuration options across 40 modules, along with a library of ready-to-use templates. Real-time updates make it easy to enable or disable features without disrupting existing workflows, ensuring seamless, personalized implementations for each client.

"Since we have tremendous growth, our needs and requirements of our practice management software have greatly increased," said Michael

Cereste, Chief Financial Officer, LerroSarbey . "IRIS Firm Management will drastically change our firm operations and bring more detailed information to our leaders across all our service lines from a financial performance perspective but also streamline our overall billing process."

Highly configurable and built on the trusted and reliable Microsoft Azure cloud-hosted infrastructure, IRIS Firm Management is designed with sophisticated cybersecurity, access management controls, and AI-enabled automation capabilities to help free up valuable time and resources for North American firms. Its powerful API integration capabilities allow for seamless data exchange and support an interconnected ecosystem of third-party vendors such as Okta for single sign on (SSO), Salesforce, BambooHR, Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, Apxium, Aiwyn, QuickFee, HubSpot, and more.

Looking Ahead

In the coming months, IFM customers can look forward to an even tighter integration between Practice Management and Document Management, as well as a user-friendly Universal Client Portal and Productivity Suite to enhance client relationship management with a single point of communication between firms and their clients.

Please learn more about IRIS Firm Management and its expert-guided implementation process here: products/iris-firm-management/ .

About IRIS Americas

IRIS Americas is part of IRIS Software Group, working with thousands of CPA firms including 58 of the top 100 CPA firms and 91 of the top 250 CPA firms in the U.S. Its payroll and HCM solutions serve more than 150,000 small to medium sized businesses (SMBs) and processes $18 billion in payroll payments annually for more than 1.1 million North American employees every month. Over the past decade, IRIS Americas has acquired 13 North American-based brands including: Swipeclock, IRIS Star Practice Management, IRIS FMP, IRIS Innervision, IRIS Practice Engine, Doc, PSI Payroll, AccountantsWorld, MyPay, Conarc, Cavu, SourceOne, and Payroll Data Processing.

About IRIS Software Group

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in the UK, IRIS Software Group is a global provider of mission critical, cloud-hosted software solutions and services to more than 100,000 customers across 135 countries. IRIS serves small-to-medium sized businesses, CPA firms, Payroll Service Bureaus, finance, HR and payroll teams, educational organizations, and accountancy firms to take the pain out of processes and allow professionals to focus on the work they love. Through simplifying, automating and providing insights on everyday mission critical tasks for organizations of all shapes and sizes, IRIS ensures customers can look forward with certainty and confidence.

Twitter , Instagram

and LinkedIn . More information on its award-winning software solutions can be found here .

