SHASQI TO PRESENT AT 43RD ANNUAL J.P. MORGAN HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shasqi, ("Shasqi") a biotech company whose mission is to make cancer drugs more effective with click chemistry, today announced that Founder and Chief Executive Officer José M. Mejía Oneto, MD, PhD, will present at the 43rd Annual Healthcare on Thursday January 16th at 11:00am Pacific Time / 2:00pm Eastern time in conference hall Elizabethan C.

Dr. Mejía Oneto will be sharing emerging data from Shasqi's Click Activated Protodrugs Against Cancer (CAPAC®) technology, a pre-targeting approach that separates the binder from the payload and reunites them at the tumor using in vivo click chemistry.

"We are honored to present at this year's J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference"

said Shasqi Founder and CEO, José Mejía Oneto, MD, PhD. "Using CAPAC, we are able to preferentially activate powerful cancer drugs at the tumor in ways that are impossible with ADCs. Our lead asset, a CEACAM5 binder with an MMAE payload, is showing incredible preclinical efficacy and we are excited to debut these data at JPM."

About Shasqi and CAPAC ®

Shasqi's Click Activated Protodrugs Against Cancer (CAPAC ®) technology is a pre-targeting approach using in vivo click chemistry to enable preferential drug exposure in tumors versus normal tissues. The approach comprises: 1) a clickable binder, and 2) a clickable payload ('protodrug'). When reunited at the tumor using click chemistry, these components lead to maximal active therapeutic payload. CAPAC is designed to expand the scope of potential targets and widen the therapeutic window of antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) and targeted radiopharmaceuticals approaches.

For more information, please visit

and follow Shasqi on LinkedIn.

If you are interested in meeting the Shasqi team at JPM, please contact Mukul Agarwal, CBO, [email protected]



SOURCE Shasqi, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED