Ridgeway Partners And Sousou Partners Form Strategic Partnership

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The new entity, called RS Global Partners, brings together two firms that share the same vision of trust, integrity and passion in delivering on their commitment to clients. Their track records of success over the past 25 years reflect the attention to quality, detail, and highest levels of service that each firm will bring to the partnership. Collectively, RS Global Partners is comprised of 35 professionals with over 250 years of search experience and over 1,000 senior executives and board directors placed.

Both firms will continue to operate as separate brands, but by forming this strategic partnership, they will provide seamless, agile, and innovative solutions to their mutual clients.

Ridgeway Partners and Sousou Partners are award-winning organizations who complement each other's offerings. Ridgeway was named a top U.S. search firm for the past three years, focusing mainly on financial services, business services, private equity, and board of directors, while Sousou has been recognized as an influencer and global specialist in the private markets and real assets sectors. Each firm sees tremendous opportunity in being able to service clients in a wider range of geographies and naturally related verticals.





"We are delighted to work more closely with Sousou Partners, and the move is an excellent strategic development," said Ridgeway Managing Partner Charles F. Preusse. "This partnership extends our vertical and geographic coverage, enabling us to better serve clients with diverse needs."

"Our strategic partnership allows both firms to expand our core geographies. We believe it is a unique time to be jointly expanding our capabilities in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East." said Ghada Sousou, CEO and founder of Sousou Partners. "Operating as a partnership will mean we can do more for our clients than we could do separately."

About Ridgeway Partners

Ridgeway Partners, a privately-owned partnership, is an executive search firm focused on the financial services, business services, private equity, and board of directors verticals. With professionals across offices in New York, Boston and London, Ridgeway serves clients ranging in size from Fortune 50 institutions to private equity and venture-backed growth companies. We differentiate ourselves with our creativity, tenacity, responsiveness and our unparalleled track record of success.

About Sousou Partners

Sousou Partners is a global Executive Search firm specializing in the real asset sector. Founded in 2001 with offices in London and New York, we have built a reputation for delivering insight and expertise, recruiting exceptional talent and nurturing long-term partnerships with our clients.

We offer in-depth sector knowledge and extensive research and advice on all aspects of leadership, compensation and executive search.

