Huntington's Commercial Banking Segment Adds New Specialty Verticals

Financial Institutions Group, Aerospace & Defense Group to serve clients nationally

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington National Bank's commercial segment continues to expand its corporate, specialty and banking business with the addition of two verticals: the Institutions Group and the Aerospace & Defense Group.

The new verticals are part of Huntington Commercial Bank's recent geographic and vertical expansion. The recently expanded its middle banking presence in North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas, in addition to launching a diverse range of new industry verticals to serve more clients nationally. These verticals include Fund Finance, Native American Financial Services, Healthcare Asset-based Lending and Specialized Mortgage Solutions.

The Financial Institutions Group supports insurance companies, asset and wealth management firms, broker-dealers, clearing houses and exchanges, as well as specialty and diversified financial companies. The team is led by Senior Managing Director Benjamin Los, who joined Huntington last year after leading similar groups at Bank of America and Citizens Financial Group.

The Aerospace & Defense Group works with commercial aerospace suppliers, commercial aviation aftermarket service providers, defense product suppliers and government service providers. The team is led by Senior Managing Director Jeff Harrick, an Army veteran who joined Huntington last year after serving as a senior corporate and investment banker at Wells Fargo and Citizens Financial Group for more than two decades.

At Huntington, both teams provide advisory services and a comprehensive range of corporate banking capabilities, including liquidity and treasury management, capital markets and corporate finance. The bank is focused on expanding capabilities and industry-specific coverage expertise by recruiting additional colleagues from a variety of financial institutions.

"Within these sectors, there's a meaningful opportunity for Huntington to help companies with their complex financial needs," said Tizu Menelik, the bank's executive managing director of corporate, specialty and government banking. "We look forward to delivering our expertise and capabilities to a wide range of clients in these important and growing industries."

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a $201 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle‐market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates 975 branches in 12 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit

Huntington

for more information.

