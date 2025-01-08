License Granted To Enable Test Mining At Halleck Creek

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DENVER, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Rare Earths ( ASX: ARR | OTCQX: ARRNF | ADR: AMRRY) (“ARR” or the “Company” ) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned U.S. subsidiary Wyoming Rare (USA) Inc ( “WRI”) ., has been granted a License to Explore by Dozing at the Halleck Creek Rare Earths Project in Wyoming, USA (“ Halleck Creek ”).

Highlights



License enables WRI to conduct test mining, trenching, and exploratory excavation, including collecting bulk material samples at the Cowboy State Mine project area within Halleck Creek.

Test mining will allow the company to procure the necessary volumes of ore to be processed at a pilot processing facility, a critical step in refining processing pathways and advancing toward commercial development.

Further demonstrates the State of Wyoming's reputation as a mining-friendly jurisdiction. Marks a key step forward in ARR's strategy to establish Halleck Creek as a cornerstone rare earths project.

Strategic Importance

The ability to collect bulk samples is a pivotal step in advancing Cowboy State Mine at Halleck Creek's development. Bulk samples are expected to provide feedstock for future pilot plant test work at the company's recently acquired facility in Laramie, WY.1 This enables ARR to refine processing techniques and optimize project design.

Chris Gibbs, Chief Executive Officer, commented:“This approval is a testament to our team's hard work and the collaborative relationship we have built within the State of Wyoming. Bulk sampling can allow us to advance pilot plant testing and strengthen the technical foundation for the Cowboy State Mine at Halleck Creek. This is a critical step forward as we work to unlock the project's full potential. We're committed to continue our work responsibly while meeting the highest environmental and community standards.”

Next Steps

These activities will play a crucial role in proceeding with pilot plant testing, metallurgical analysis, and process optimization, laying the groundwork for future project development.

ARR will continue to provide updates to shareholders as key milestones are achieved.

This announcement is authorized for release by the CEO of American Rare Earths.

American Rare Earths (ASX: ARR | OTCQX: ARRNF | ADR: AMRRY) owns Wyoming Rare (USA) Inc. which is focused on the development of the Halleck Creek Project, WY. It also owns La Paz, AZ rare earth deposit. Both can potentially become the largest and most sustainable rare earth projects in North America. The Company is developing environmentally friendly and cost-effective extraction and processing methods to meet the rapidly increasing demand for resources essential to the clean energy transition and US national security. The Company continues to evaluate other exploration opportunities and is collaborating with US Government-supported R&D to develop efficient processing and separation techniques of (REEs) elements to help ensure a renewable future.

Further information

