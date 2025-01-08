Italy in advanced discussions with SpaceX

(MENAFN) Italy is in advanced discussions with SpaceX to use its Starlink satellite for secure communications, potentially leading to a €1.5 billion, five-year contract. This deal, discussed during a recent meeting between Italian Prime Giorgia Meloni and Elon Musk at Mar-a-Lago, has sparked concerns about Italy's commitment to the EU-led IRIS² satellite initiative, which is slated to launch in 2029. While Italy's government has denied finalizing any agreements with SpaceX, it has not ruled out continued negotiations. The EU has stated that participation in Starlink is a matter of national sovereignty, and countries can engage with commercial providers like SpaceX while still contributing to EU projects such as IRIS².



The Starlink network, which has been operational in Italy since 2021, currently serves around 50,000 customers and could potentially be expanded for use in emergency situations, such as natural disasters or terrorist attacks. Additionally, SpaceX is working on a project called Starshield, aimed at supporting defense and sensitive operations—an initiative backed by Italian Security Minister Guido Croceto, who emphasized Musk’s dominance in low-Earth orbit connectivity as a key factor in Italy’s need for this partnership. Despite these developments, Croceto noted that Europe is working on an alternative satellite system, though it would take 10-15 years to develop. This uncertainty has raised questions about Italy’s future role in the EU’s IRIS² program and whether it will prioritize national agreements with SpaceX over the EU’s long-term goals.

MENAFN08012025000045015687ID1109068233