Qazi Salman Promoted As Director, PIB Srinagar
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Senior Indian Information Services (IIS) officer Qazi Mohammad Salman has been promoted as Director, Press Information Bureau (PIB), Srinagar, with additional charge as Director News, Doordarshan Kendra (DDK), Srinagar.
The order was issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, government of India today for 27 senior level IIS officers posted across the country.
Salman was serving as Joint Director, Press Information Bureau (PIB) Srinagar, with an additional charge of News Unit of Doordarshan Kendra (DDK) Srinagar. In his new role, Salman will continue to oversee the operations of PIB Srinagar and News Unit of DDK Srinagar, ensuring enhanced public outreach and information dissemination in the region.
The officer has a vast experience in the field of public information and broadcasting. His leadership in various roles has been widely recognized and instrumental in strengthening the communication of government policies and programmes the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.
