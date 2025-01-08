United States $1.1 Bn Automated Labeling Machine Market Trends, Competition, Forecasts & Opportunities, 2029F

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The United States Automated Labeling Machine is experiencing substantial growth, driven by the increasing demand for efficient and accurate labeling solutions across various industries. As businesses strive to enhance productivity and streamline operations, automated labeling machines have become essential tools in sectors such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and logistics. These machines significantly reduce costs and minimize human errors, allowing companies to maintain high levels of efficiency and compliance with regulatory standards. Dublin, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Automated Labeling Machine Market, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2019-2029F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States Automated Labeling Machine Market was valued at USD 0.90 Billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 1.10 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 3.22%.

The United States Automated Labeling Machine Market is experiencing substantial growth, driven by the increasing demand for efficient and accurate labeling solutions across various industries. As businesses strive to enhance productivity and streamline operations, automated labeling machines have become essential tools in sectors such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and logistics. These machines significantly reduce labor costs and minimize human errors, allowing companies to maintain high levels of efficiency and compliance with regulatory standards.

Technological advancements have played a crucial role in the evolution of the automated labeling machine market. Innovations such as smart labeling systems, high-speed printing, and real-time monitoring capabilities are enhancing the functionality and versatility of these machines. Furthermore, the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms is enabling manufacturers to develop more sophisticated labeling solutions that can adapt to varying production requirements and optimize labeling processes.

The food and beverage sector, in particular, is a major driver of market growth. With increasing consumer demand for packaged products, companies in this sector are investing in automated labeling solutions to ensure accuracy and consistency in product labeling. Moreover, the rise of e-commerce and online retailing has heightened the need for effective labeling systems in logistics and distribution, where clear and precise labels are crucial for inventory management and customer satisfaction.

In addition, the pharmaceuticals and cosmetics industries are increasingly adopting automated labeling machines to comply with stringent regulations and ensure product traceability. The ability to print batch numbers, expiration dates, and barcodes in real time enhances product safety and consumer trust, further fueling the demand for these machines.

The market is also characterized by a growing trend toward sustainability, with many manufacturers seeking eco-friendly labeling solutions. This shift is prompting innovations in label materials and adhesive technologies, as businesses aim to reduce their environmental impact while maintaining high labeling standards. Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 88 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $0.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $1.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.2% Regions Covered United States



Key Market Players



Avery Dennison Corporation

Domino Printing Sciences plc

Sato Holdings Corporation

Herma GmbH

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Dover Corporation

BECK Automation AG

Label-Aire, Inc.

ProMach Inc. Tadbik Ltd

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Scope of the Market

1.2.1. Markets Covered

1.2.2. Years Considered for Study

1.2.3. Key Market Segmentations

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Baseline Methodology

2.2. Key Industry Partners

2.3. Major Association and Secondary Sources

2.4. Forecasting Methodology

2.5. Data Triangulation & Validation

2.6. Assumptions and Limitations

3. Executive Summary

4. Voice of Customer

5. United States Automated Labeling Machine Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Type (Self-Adhesive/Pressure-Sensitive Labelers, Shrink-Sleeve/Stretch-Sleeve Labelers, Glue-Based Labelers, In-Mold Label)

5.2.2. By Configuration (Standalone, Integrated)

5.2.3. By Industry (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Products, Personal Care, Others)

5.2.4. By Method of Label Placement (Front & Back/Double-Sided, Side, Top & Bottom, Wrap Around)

5.2.5. By Packaging (Glass, Metal, Paper/Cardboard, Plastic)

5.2.6. By Region (Northeast, Southwest, West, Southeast, Midwest)

5.3. By Company (2023)

5.4. Market Map

6. Northeast United States Automated Labeling Machine Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type

6.2.2. By Configuration

6.2.3. By Industry

6.2.4. By Method of Label Placement

6.2.5. By Packaging

7. Southwest United States Automated Labeling Machine Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Type

7.2.2. By Configuration

7.2.3. By Industry

7.2.4. By Method of Label Placement

7.2.5. By Packaging

8. West United States Automated Labeling Machine Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Type

8.2.2. By Configuration

8.2.3. By Industry

8.2.4. By Method of Label Placement

8.2.5. By Packaging

9. Southeast United States Automated Labeling Machine Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Type

9.2.2. By Configuration

9.2.3. By Industry

9.2.4. By Method of Label Placement

9.2.5. By Packaging

10. Midwest United States Automated Labeling Machine Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Type

10.2.2. By Configuration

10.2.3. By Industry

10.2.4. By Method of Label Placement

10.2.5. By Packaging

11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges

12. Market Trends and Developments

13. United States Economic Profile

14. Company Profiles

14.1. Business Overview

14.2. Key Revenue and Financials

14.3. Recent Developments

14.4. Key Personnel

14.5. Key Product/Services Offered

U.S. Automated Labeling Machine Market

