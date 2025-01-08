Ukraine's FM Urges Isolation Of Russia, North Korea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Andrii Sybiha has called for the complete isolation of the criminal regimes of North Korea and Russia due to their destabilizing impact on Europe and the Indo-Pacific region.

The Ukrainian made this statement on social X , as reported by Ukrinform.

"North Korea and Russia are working together to destabilize Europe and the Indo-Pacific. North Korean and missiles attack Ukraine, and Russian support emboldens the DPRK to threaten its neighbors. Both criminal regimes must face complete isolation and devastating sanctions," Sybiha stated.

As reported, on Tuesday, North Korea confirmed the successful testing of a new medium-range ballistic missile (MRBM) equipped with a hypersonic warhead. According to Pyongyang, the missile flew approximately 1,500 kilometers at a speed 12 times faster than sound. However, South Korean military sources reported that the missile traveled 600 kilometers before landing in the East Sea, labeling North Korea's claims as partially "exaggerated."

This missile launch occurred on Monday during a visit by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to South Korea. At a press conference in Seoul, Blinken stated that Russia plans to share advanced space and satellite technologies with North Korea in exchange for Pyongyang supplying weapons and other equipment to support Moscow's war against Ukraine.