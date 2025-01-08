FIBA Basketball World Cup Qatar 2027 Organising Committee Signs Agreement With EAA

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Local Organizing Committee (LOC) of the FIBA – Qatar 2027 (FBWC Qatar 2027) has signed a cooperation agreement with the Education Above All Foundation (EAA), aiming to advance the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) while showcasing Qatar's leadership in leveraging sports to support education and social development.

The signing ceremony was attended by Sara Khalid Al Mesnad, Executive Director of Communications & Guest Relations at the Local Organizing Committee – FIBA Basketball World Cup Qatar 2027, and Ali Turki Al Sobai – Executive Director of Human Resources of the Education Above All Foundation.

As part of the agreement, the Qatar Basketball Federation (QBF) and the Local Organizing Committee for the FIBA Basketball World Cup – Qatar 2027 will develop a coordinated events calendar, ensuring the integration of Education Above All (EAA) into their upcoming initiatives and activities. This collaboration will include initiatives such as hosting joint events to engage with prominent visitors to Qatar, organising field visits and creative gatherings to promote the tournament, and supporting the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in areas like education, youth empowerment, and employment.

Additionally, the partnership will see the activation of QBF's social responsibility efforts to support EAA's educational initiatives, the development of a basketball scholarship programme to nurture young talent.

Commenting on the partnership, Sara Khalid Al Mesnad stated:“This partnership underscores Qatar's commitment to using sports as a powerful platform for positive change, promoting universal values, and driving the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. It lays the foundation for delivering a truly exceptional edition of the FIBA Basketball World Cup in 2027 which will support the right to educate children through the beautiful game of Basketball“

“Through this partnership with the FIBA Basketball World Cup Qatar 2027 Local Organizing Committee, Education Above All Foundation reaffirms its commitment to leveraging the transformative power of education and sports to drive sustainable development. This collaboration reflects our shared vision to make education accessible to every child, regardless of their circumstances. Together, we aim to inspire hope, foster opportunities, and empower youth to achieve their full potential,” said Ali Turki Al Sobai, Executive Director of Human Resources at the Education Above All Foundation.

Al Mesnad extended her appreciation to the Education Above All Foundation for their dedicated efforts in advancing global education. She expressed her optimism that the partnership would fulfill its mission to create a brighter future for upcoming generations.