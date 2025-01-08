Delhi Election: Cong Promises Rs 25 Lakh Health Insurance Under 'Jeevan Raksha Yojana'

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 8 (IANS) Ahead of the Delhi Assembly scheduled next month, the party on Wednesday promised 'Jeevan Raksha Yojana', a insurance scheme promising Rs 25 lakh coverage for all residents of the national capital.

'Jeevan Raksha Yojana', Congress' second poll pledge announcement came at a press held at the Congress headquarters by senior leaders Ashok Gehlot, Qazi Nizamuddin, and Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav.

Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said, "Rajasthan is the only state to implement the Universal Bima Yojana, which provides full health coverage across every section of society, rich or poor. Approximately 80-90 per cent of the population benefits from this scheme."

Gehlot informed that the 'Jeevan Raksha Yojana' is modelled on Rajasthan's successful Chiranjeevi Yojana.

"I am happy to announce that under the name 'Jeevan Raksha Yojana,' the Congress committee has decided to include this in our manifesto for the Delhi Assembly elections," he said.

Gehlot highlighted the success of the Chiranjeevi Yojana in Rajasthan, sharing instances of how it has transformed lives.

Under the scheme, all hospitals -- both private and public -- will be covered. Medical services such as MRI, CT scans, dialysis, and organ transplants will also be included, even if the treatment costs exceed the promised Rs 25 lakh.

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav presented alarming data on diseases caused by pollution and contamination in air, water, and food.

"The government has ignored these issues, which is why we decided to announce this scheme," Yadav said.

On January 6, Congress also launched the 'Pyari Didi Yojana,' promising Rs 2,500 monthly for women in Delhi. The party assured voters that both schemes would be implemented immediately if it came to power.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has set February 5 as the voting date for Delhi's 70-member Legislative Assembly, with results to be declared on February 8. The nomination process begins on January 10, with January 17 as the last date for filing. The current assembly's term ends on February 23.

Delhi, comprising 70 constituencies across 11 districts, has 1.55 crore voters, including 83.49 lakh men, 71.74 lakh women, and 25.89 lakh young voters. The capital has 13,033 polling stations, with 70 managed by women and 70 designated for Persons with Disabilities (PwD).

The ECI recently released a revised voter list, showing a growth in Delhi's electorate from 1.53 crore in October 2024 to 1.55 crore by December 2024, adding 1.67 lakh new voters. The Commission also cautioned against the use of fabricated documents for voter registration.

With these schemes and promises, Congress aims to sway voters in its favour as the Delhi Assembly elections approach.