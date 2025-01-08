BARROT Unveils Wi-Fi7, LE Audio And Channel Sounding Solutions At CES 2025

As an associate member of the SIG, BARROT actively contributes to the definition and advancement of Bluetooth technology. The company has played a significant role in the development of five global Bluetooth specifications, including the core specification, LE Audio, LC3 codec, and Mesh networking. BARROT

experts are recognized in official Bluetooth white papers (e.g., ) , and have received prestigious awards for their contributions (Bluetooth SIG 2022 award announcement: ).

In October 2024,

Bluetooth SIG CEO Neville Meijers and CMO Ken Kolderup visited BARROT's Beijing headquarters to discuss the future of Bluetooth technology with

CEO Jason Zhu.

Bluetooth® UnPlugFests (UPFs) are non-profit interoperability testing events sponsored by the Bluetooth SIG for its members. These events are critical for improving the interoperability of Bluetooth devices under development and prior to market release. The Bluetooth SIG began hosting UPFs in China last year, with BARROT serving as the exclusive host for two consecutive years. At these UPFs, members test their unreleased and pre-production Bluetooth products and prototypes against the BARROT stack and other member companies' implementations.

Leading the way in Bluetooth technology

The BARROT® stack, a commercially prominent Bluetooth stack IP, powers the wireless ecosystem for wearables, smart homes, and connected cars. It is Bluetooth v6.0 BQB qualified (QDID: Q338614) and licensed to numerous Fortune 500 companies globally. Integrated into Xiaomi Vela, the BARROT® stack operates in hundreds of millions of devices, including smartwatches, smart bracelets, TWS earbuds, smart speakers, and smart home appliances. Furthermore, it is embedded in over a billion vehicles sold worldwide, spanning cars, trucks, and motorcycles across China, Japan, ASEAN, Europe, and North America.

Leveraging the BARROT® stack, the company delivers innovative industry solutions, including the LE Audio solution powering the smart#5's LE Audio debut. BARROT's contributions to the automotive sector are highlighted in a Bluetooth SIG blog post, "AuracastTM Broadcast Audio Enables Barrot to Unlock Innovative Applications in Smart Car Cabins" ( ).

Strategic partner of Qualcomm and NXP

As a strategic partner of Qualcomm and NXP for the automotive market, BARROT provides automotive-grade Wi-Fi 5/6/6e/7 and Bluetooth modules, coupled with the BARROT® stack, to support a comprehensive range of in-car entertainment and data interaction scenarios. These modules support cutting-edge features such as Wi-Fi 7, LE audio, and channel sounding.

BARROT collaborates with global top-tier customers in USA and Germany, and supports 90% of China's EV car OEMs and top-tier suppliers. As a world- leading automotive short-range wireless turnkey solution provider, the company's modules are integrated into Digital Cockpit HeadUnit (DHU), co-pilot entrainment system, rear-seat entrainment system, Head-up Display (HUD), rearview mirror, GPS recorder and car peripherals, such as charging piles and car keys. BARROT fosters a connected automotive ecosystem, bridging in-car smart devices and peripherals through a comprehensive product portfolio and continuous technological innovation.

Beyond Automotive

BARROT also offers wireless display and audio solutions for the motorcycle market and possesses fabless chipset design capabilities, independently designing Bluetooth dual-mode and low-energy chipsets for data transfer applications. The company provides chip-on-board designs and turnkey solutions for remote controllers, portable printers, barcode scanners, ESLs, find-my devices, and more.

From the practical application of new Bluetooth technologies and a diverse selection of modules to its IP-driven solutions, BARROT delivers on its promise of innovation, making life better through wireless connectivity.

See BARROT at CES 2025

Experience BARROT's latest innovations at CES 2025, January 7–10, in the LVCC, South Hall-Booth 41017. For more information, visit BARROT's global website .

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE BARROT Technology Co.,Ltd.