Qatar Expresses Solidarity With Republic Of Korea Amid Devastating Wildfires
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar has expressed its solidarity with the friendly Republic of Korea as it grapples with the aftermath of devastating wildfires in the country's southeast, which have resulted in multiple fatalities, injuries, and the evacuation of thousands.
In a statement on Friday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs extended Qatar's condolences and deep sympathy to the government and people of the Republic of Korea over the tragic loss of life, wishing aswift recovery for the injure
