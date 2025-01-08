Black Sea Update: No Enemy Warships Off Crimea Coast

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) No Russian warships have been spotted in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov as of Wednesday morning.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Navy Command , Ukrinform saw.



“There are no enemy warships in the Black Sea; there are no enemy ships in the Azov Sea,” the post says.

According to the Ukrainian Navy, there are currently seven Russian naval vessels in the Mediterranean Sea, two of which are Kalibr carriers, with a total salvo of up to 22 missiles.

As part of the Kerch Strait navigation monitoring, the Navy said Russia in the past 24 hours allowed passage of six commercial vessels into Black Sea, of which four moved on toward the Bosphorus Strait; while five vessels crossed into the Sea of ​​Azov, including two that came from the Bosphorus Strait.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Turkey is launching naval exercises that will be held in three seas and involve 20,000 personnel.