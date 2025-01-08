Doj's Selective Probe Of Adani Officials Can Derail India Ties: US Congressman Lance Gooden

(MENAFN- IANS) New York, Jan 8 (IANS) Lance Gooden, a lawmaker from the US state of Texas, has slammed the Joe Biden Administration's probe of senior Adani Group officials, saying this could derail US-India ties and economic growth.

In a letter to US Attorney General Merrick B. Garland, the Congressman said the Department of Justice (DoJ) should focus on domestic issues instead rather than engaging with“selective prosecution of foreign entities and the potential harm such actions pose to US's global alliances and economic growth”.

"The Department of Justice's selective actions risk damaging critical alliances with key partners like India, one of America's strongest allies in the Asia-Pacific region. Instead of pursuing cases with tenuous jurisdiction and limited relevance to US interests, the DOJ should focus on punishing bad actors at home, rather than chasing rumours abroad," Gooden wrote in the letter (dated January 7).

The Republican lawmaker further stated that "when we forego real threats from violent crime, economic espionage and CCP influence and go after those who contribute to our economic growth, it discourages valuable new investors hopeful of investing in our country”.

“Given the timing of these decisions coincides with the end of the Biden administration, concerns arise that the only true goal here is disruption for President Trump," Gooden wrote.

"As a cog in the outgoing administration, it is your duty to the public to be mindful of not creating further complications that could compromise America's geopolitical eminence," Gooden added.

The letter comes ahead of US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20.

"In complete abeyance of public outcry about the rising violent crimes at home, the DOJ seems to be pursuing new expeditions to target businesses for alleged injustices abroad," he further noted, asking why has the DOJ not indicted a single American if the case involves a significant nexus with the United States.

Several top diplomats and leading personalities have criticised the DoJ's move against the Adani Group.

According to Erik Solheim, former Minister of Climate and Environment of Norway, the US DoJ indictment of Adani Group officials is nothing but a“complete American overreach”.

Meanwhile, Breon Peace, the US Attorney who presented charges against Adani Group officials, has reportedly announced his decision to step down on January 10.

In November, the DoJ indicted Adani Group officials on allegations ranging from securities fraud to wire fraud.

The Group vehemently rejected the allegations as "malicious, mischievous and manipulative selections of publicly available information" to arrive at "predetermined conclusions for personal profiteering with wanton disregard for facts and the law".