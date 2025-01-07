Acclaim Energy Named One Of Latin America's Best Places To Work In 2024 By Top Companies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Honored for the 3rd Consecutive Year on The Prestigious List

- John Elder III, CEO and FounderMONTERREY, NUEVO LEóN, MEXICO, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Acclaim has been named by Top Companies in 2024 as one of the best places to work. This marks the third consecutive year that Acclaim has earned this distinction, reflecting the company's unwavering dedication to fostering a dynamic, inclusive, and empowering workplace culture where employees can thrive and succeed.“This prestigious recognition underscores Acclaim Energy's dedication to cultivating a culture that prioritizes professional growth, fosters innovation, and encourages collaboration. In the ever-evolving energy sector, our people remain our greatest strength, driving our success by consistently delivering exceptional value to our clients,” said María José Treviño, Country Manager for Mexico and LATAM.”John Elder III, CEO and Founder of Acclaim Energy, expressed his gratitude for the recognition:“Since day one, we have believed that building a strong organizational culture and empowering our team are the cornerstones of our mission to transform how businesses manage their energy. Earning a spot in the Top Companies Ranking reflects the collective dedication of everyone at Acclaim Energy and reinforces our unwavering commitment to excellence-both within our organization and in the value, we deliver to our clients.”With over a decade of industry leadership, Acclaim Energy has built a workplace culture centered on empowerment, inclusivity, and opportunity. The company offers a range of programs and initiatives designed to support employee well-being and foster work-life balance. Through unique benefits and incentives, Acclaim Energy remains dedicated to creating an environment where employees can excel and thrive.About Acclaim Energy:Acclaim Energy is an independent, unbiased customer advocate with offices in Mexico and the United States. As specialized consultants, we empower companies to adopt a comprehensive approach to strategic energy management, enabling them to uncover hidden value and achieve sustainable growth. Our comprehensive suite of services includes energy procurement (electricity and natural gas), energy risk management, distributed generation, ESG initiatives, and energy analytics. With a portfolio of more than 500 clients, managing over 10,000 meters, and overseeing total electricity and natural gas spend exceeding $2.5 billion, Acclaim Energy has delivered over $1 Billion in client savings.For more information, contact

