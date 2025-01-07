PEI Global Partners Advises Leyline Renewable Capital As Company Secures $70 Million Follow-On Funding From Keystone National Group

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leyline Capital

("Leyline"), a leading provider of debt capital solutions for renewable developers, announced that it has secured additional capital from Keystone National Group (Keystone). Leyline will use the new capital to expand its support of an actionable pipeline of renewable energy projects, sourced from the company's select of experienced developers in

North America.

John Bills, Partner at PEI , said, "We are proud to be an advisor to Leyline during this exciting time for the company, supporting their mission to accelerate renewable energy development. Leyline's ability to secure significant follow-on funding from top-tier investors is a testament to their leadership in the sector and their success in delivering strong results for stakeholders. At PEI, we leverage our deep industry expertise and relationships to help clients achieve their strategic goals and drive long-term value in the energy and infrastructure sectors."

Since inception, Leyline has deployed more than

$340 million

in financing solutions to advance more than 15 GW of renewable energy projects. Leyline's proven strategy is to fund both mid and late-stage project development portfolios. The funding supports grid interconnection deposits and equipment down payments. This latest funding will catalyze Leyline's growth strategy focused on providing private lending

opportunities for developers at a speed and scale generally unavailable through traditional channels.

Made up of former developers, Leyline navigates policy and market nuances to support the best infrastructure projects and maximize returns for its investment partners.

Erik Lensch, CEO of Leyline , said, "Our development partners are accelerating their build plans for 2025 in light of soaring demand for new generation in key markets and increased capital needs, as well as potential policy shifts. This renewed support from Keystone enables us to advance the strongest renewable energy projects into construction as soon possible and reflects a major validation of our success in supporting value-aligned projects with strong risk-adjusted returns."

About Leyline Renewable Capital

Founded in 2016, Leyline Renewable Capital provides flexible financing solutions for renewable energy developers. With deep industry expertise and a commitment to sustainability, Leyline predominantly invests in the pre-construction phase of projects, helping developers scale their operations efficiently and bring more renewable energy online. For more information, please visit:

leylinecapital .



About Keystone National Group

Founded in 2006, Keystone National Group is a private credit investment firm focused on asset-centric lending and equipment finance across a wide variety of industries and asset types. For nearly two decades, Keystone has been an active and creative capital provider to thriving companies nationwide.



About PEI Global Partners

PEI Global Partners Holdings LLC ("PEI") is an independent, closely held investment bank with offices in

New York City,

Tampa

and

Hong Kong, specializing in the power, energy, and infrastructure sectors. PEI advises financial sponsors, developers and corporate clients on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, financings, private placements, and other strategic transactions. Since its inception in 2022, PEI has completed over 30 transactions raising well over

$10 billion

for owners and developers of renewable and thermal power. PEI conducts securities transactions through its wholly owned broker-dealer subsidiary PEI Global Partners LLC, which is regulated by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ("FINRA"), the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), the

New York State

Department of Financial Services and the Florida Office of Financial Regulation. For more information on PEI, please visit

.

SOURCE PEI Global Partners

