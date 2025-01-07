European Union And Culture Fund Continue To Empower Zimbabwean Artists With 8 More Awarded Grants With Focus On Disability Inclusion

(MENAFN- APO Group)

The Culture Fund of Zimbabwe Trust, in collaboration with the European Union (EU) Delegation to Zimbabwe, is pleased to announce the awarding of grants totalling

USD $62,589.00

to

8

additional projects across the arts and culture sector in Zimbabwe. These grants, ranging from USD $4,000.00 to USD $10,000.00, aim to empower creatives across

the country's ten provinces.

The latest awardees are undertaking diverse, impactful projects, including promoting an anthology of poems for the visually impaired Zimbabwean artists, enhancing literacy and accessibility of their reading material by facilitating collection and publishing in Braille, creating a documentary exploring the intersection of human-wildlife conflict, human settlement, and climate change, and providing music training and recording opportunities for people with disabilities (PwDs). The Culture Fund remains committed to fostering Zimbabwe's creative economy by supporting youth, women, and PwDs at all career stages-from emerging to established-through strategic funding of organizations, institutions, events, and festivals that expand opportunities within the arts and culture sector. This support also facilitates international cultural exchanges between Zimbabwean creatives and artists in other African countries and EU member states.

Since the inception of CreativeACTIONs2 project

in 2023, a total of

82

projects have been supported through the Culture Fund of Zimbabwe Trust, with funding from the European Union of

USD $1,202,859.00. This investment addresses critical capacity gaps, fosters innovation, supports advocacy, and facilitates the mobility of artists, cultural goods, and services, enabling them to access new markets and reach broader audiences.

In anticipation of the upcoming funding cycle in 2025, the Culture Fund of Zimbabwe Trust and the EU Delegation invite aspiring artists, cultural organizations, and individuals to unleash their creative potential and apply for funding through the CreativeACTIONs2 program for smaller grants by 28 February 2025. Interested applicants can access and download application forms directly from the official Culture Fund website. This unique opportunity to contribute to Zimbabwe's cultural landscape and make a lasting impact on the nation's creative fabric is now within reach.

To explore the inspiring outcomes of previously supported CreativeACTIONs2 projects, and to download application forms, click

