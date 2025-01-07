QC Issues 154,778 Transactions In 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar Chamber said that 2024 was a year filled with activities, achievements, and initiatives across various fields, aimed at enhancing the national and advancing the state's progress toward achieving Qatar National Vision 2030.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Chamber highlighted that, over the past year, it had continued its role in supporting and improving the business environment in the country.

It also emphasised its efforts in representing and advocating for the interests of Qatar's private sector, promoting the investment climate and opportunities within the state, and reinforcing Qatar's position as a global leader in investment, business, and trade.

These achievements align with the country's commitment to sustainable development, particularly following the launch of the third National Development Strategy (2024–2030), which prioritizes sustainable economic growth.

In 2024, the Chamber reduced its service fees in accordance with Cabinet Decision No. 19 of 2024, amending some of the fees for services provided by the Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

This aimed to alleviate some financial burdens on Qatari companies, facilitate business and encourage investment.

The Chamber also continued to enhance cooperation with relevant bodies in the country to address issues and challenges facing the private sector and to develop appropriate solutions.

In this context, it hosted several open dialogues with officials from various agencies.

Throughout the year, the Chamber launched several significant initiatives at the GCC level, including the“Made in the Gulf” initiative, which aims to promote economic integration and support industrial development.

During the consultative meeting among Their Excellencies the Ministers of Commerce and Industry and the Heads of unions and chambers of commerce in the GCC states, the Chamber proposed to conduct a study to assess the impact of imposing a carbon tax on the economies of GCC countries.

By the end of December, the Chamber had issued a total of 154,778 transactions (both electronic and non-electronic), including 50,262 certificates of origin, with 49,405 issued electronically and 857 in paper format.

Additionally, it issued 13 ATA carnets and 10 TIR carnets (Transports Internationaux Routiers or International Road Transport).

The total number of Chamber members by the end of December reached 66,771 members, with 1,400 new affiliates joining.

Throughout the year, the Chamber organised and participated in over 280 events and hosted around 80 meetings with foreign trade delegations.

These meetings included 4 with heads of state, as well as delegations accompanied by heads of government, ministers, government officials, and representatives of international institutions and chambers of commerce from various nations.

The Chamber also participated in more than 44 external events, organised, or participated in over 26 forums and conferences, held 13 business meetings, and signed Memoranda of Understanding with 15 entities and counterpart chambers of commerce.

In 2024, QC Chairman Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani was appointed First Vice President of the Arab-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Ghorfa). QC Board Member and President of the Qatar Association for Freight Forwarding and Logistics (QAFL), Eng. Ali bin Abdullatif Al Mesned, was elected Vice Chair of the Region Africa and Middle East (RAME) for the International Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations (FIATA).

Meanwhile, QC Board Member and President of the Qatari Businesswomen Forum, Ibtihaj Al Ahmadani, was appointed as a member of the Arab Women Investors Union's Board of Trustees and as a consultant to its Supreme Trade Committee.

Moreover, former QC General Manager Saleh bin Hamad Al Sharqi was appointed Secretary-General of the Federation of Chambers of the Gulf Cooperation Council (FGCCC).