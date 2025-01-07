Israeli Occupation Kills 31 Palestinians, Injures 57 In New Gaza Massacres

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Jan 7 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupying forces massacred 31 Palestinians and injuring 57 others in the past 24 hours, Palestinian officials in Gaza Strip said Tuesday.

A statement by the health authorities that this brings the death toll from the Israeli occupation's aggression since October 7, 2023 to 45,885 martyrs and 109,196 wounded.

The statement noted that a number of are still under the rubble and on the roads, adding that ambulance and civil defense crews have not yet been able to reach them. (end)

