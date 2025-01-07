Segway Navimow Unveils X3 Series At CES 2025: Innovative Home Robots To Revolutionize Lawncare

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The Segway Navimow X3 Series redefines efficiency with innovative improvements, featuring a larger cutting width and accelerated mowing speed for faster, more precise maintenance of a broader range of lawn sizes - up to 2.5 acres. These advanced capabilities allow the X3 Series to cover lawns up to 5,000m2 in just 24 hours, supporting a healthier lawn care routine with the ability to mow twice or more a week for optimal results.

Advanced EFLS 3.0 Navigation to Tackle Challenging Terrain

The X3 Series, powered by Segway Navimow's self-developed EFLS 3.0 -enhanced RTK coverage, vSLAM (Visual Simultaneous Localization and Mapping), and VIO (Visual Inertial Odometry) technologies, delivers superior stability and precision, even in challenging signal environments, and complex landscapes, such as tree-covered areas, front and backyards, and narrow pathways with ease.

Based on the upgraded 300-degree wide-angle camera and AI-enhanced algorithm, Segway Navimow X3 Series also offers enhanced VisionFence technology, extending the mower's field of view, enabling efficient AI-driven route planning and reliable obstacle avoidance.

In addition to its remarkable features, the Segway Navimow X3 Series offers a comprehensive suite of capabilities designed to exceed user expectations:



An innovative 2-in-1 mower and trimmer solution to eliminate the need for manual touch up of lawn edges.

27° Climbing Capability: The X3 Series excels on inclines, handling slopes up to 27° effortlessly.

Anti-Theft Design: Featuring a robust sound alarm, app-based GPS location tracking, and an

AirTag compartment for added security.

Animal Protection: The X3 features an AI algorithm to ensure that pets and wildlife stay safe while the mower is running.

Real-Time Insights: An integrated screen provides users with immediate status updates, offering a quick glance at the mower's performance. Smart Home Integration: The X3 seamlessly integrates with smart home systems like Google Home and Amazon Alexa.

An Easy Transition From Traditional Tools to Smart Robots

The Segway Navimow X3 Series simplifies consumers' transition from traditional tools to smart robots. Leveraging AI-assisted mapping and advanced 3D camera technology, it ensures simple installation,

precise lawn coverage and efficient operation. It also features intelligent site selection, optimizing the placement of the charging station and antenna for enhanced performance. Once installed, the system operates autonomously, managing mowing, recharging, and scheduling with minimum effort.

Shifting the Future with Segway Navimow's Robotic Lawn Mower Family

In addition to live demos of X3 Series mowers at CES, Segway Navimow will also showcase its best-seller Navimow i Series robotic mowers (options for 1/4 and 1/8 acre), starting at $999, and its first wire-free model Segway Navimow H Series robotic mowers (options for 1/5, .37, and .74 acre), starting at $1899. All Segway Navimow mowers are wire-free, utilize Segway Navimow's reliable positioning technology, cutting-edge navigation solution, easy-to-use app, and AI-enhanced innovative features to maximize accuracy and safety.



"With over 200 robotic innovations, our H and i Series have made meaningful impact on consumers' lifestyle and the environment. A significant amount of mowing time is returned to homeowners, and we've reduced over 1.13 million kilograms equivalent of carbon emissions so far," said Segway Navimow CEO George Ren. "I believe with Segway Navimow X3 Series complementing Segway Navimow's growing family of robotic mowers, we will continue to make significant steps in transforming traditional outdoor power tools into smart, automated solutions for American households."

The Segway Navimow robotic mowers will be on display at CES 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 7-12, 2025, located at the Segway booth, #8529 in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. The X3 Series mowers will become available for consumers in spring 2025. Contact [email protected] or visit Segway Navimow official website for more information.

About Segway Navimow

Segway is a global enterprise in the fields of intelligent short-distance transportation and service robots. Integrating R&D, production, sales, and service, the company's businesses are all around the world. Founded in 1999 by renowned inventor Dean Kamen, Segway has always strived to provide high-quality, safe, and reliable products for its customers.

Navimow was first introduced by Segway in 2021 and is the company's entry into offering gardening and outdoor tools. Powered by Segway's spirit of innovation and over 20 years of experience in the robotic sector, Navimow developed the Exact Fusion Locating System (EFLS) capable of centimeter-level precise positioning and continues to enhance its offerings with groundbreaking features. Today, Segway Navimow serves households in over 30 countries, including Germany, France, Denmark, the US, the UK, Australia, and more.

SOURCE Segway-Ninebot