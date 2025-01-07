Automation In Textile Industry Market , 46% Of Growth To Originate From APAC, Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2024 Forecast period 2025-2029 Historic Data for 2019 - 2023 Segments Covered Component (Field devices, Control devices, and Communication), Solution (Hardware and software and Services), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Key Companies Covered ABB Ltd., ATE Pvt. Ltd., Baumuller Nurnberg GmbH, BrainChild Electronic Co. Ltd., Classic Loom Data, Cotmac Electronics Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., Festo SE and Co. KG, Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., KUKA AG, Lenze SE, Parker Hannifin Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., SAURER INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY AG, Schneider Electric SE, SIEGER SPINTECH EQUIPMENTS Pvt. Ltd., Siemens AG, and Yaskawa Electric Corp. Regions Covered APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Region Outlook

North America Europe Asia Rest of World

1.

APAC

-

APAC is estimated to contribute

46%. To the growth of the global market.

The Automation In Textile Industry Market report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels from 2017 to 2027.



The textile industry in APAC is the largest revenue generator and is projected to experience significant growth in the automation solutions market during the forecast period. This growth is primarily driven by the high demand from countries like China, India, and Bangladesh. While labor costs in these regions remain relatively low, stable cotton prices enable textile manufacturers to effectively plan production and manage operational costs. India, in particular, has a production cost of under 10 cents per pound of yarn, making it an attractive destination for automation investments. Consequently, the market for automation solutions in textile manufacturing is poised for substantial expansion in APAC.

Segmentation Overview



1.1 Field devices

1.2 Control devices 1.3 Communication



2.1 Hardware and software 2.2 Services



3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

Fastest growing segment:

The textile industry's automation market is driven by the high demand for field devices, which are essential components for controlling the functions of hardware components such as motors, drives, valves, and actuators. In 2024, the field devices segment generated the highest revenue and is projected to continue leading throughout the forecast period. Motors and drives control machinery speed and movements, while valves and actuators manage the dyeing process's water flow. Due to their frequent usage, these components have high replacement rates, leading to increased sales. The textile industry's ongoing upgrades to implement automation solutions will further boost demand for field devices, fueling market growth.

Research Analysis

The textile industry is embracing automation to enhance productivity, reduce costs, and improve sustainability. AI integration is a key driver, enabling predictive maintenance and real-time data analysis. Smart factory automation is transforming textile production with connected manufacturing, industrial cybersecurity, and flexible systems. Sustainable automation is gaining traction, with energy-efficient solutions and closed-loop production systems. The future of automation lies in human-robot collaboration, IoT integration, and customized solutions. Software providers offer ROI analysis, while automation consulting services guide textile companies through the transition. Industrial robotics solutions, cloud-based platforms, and industrial automation training are essential components. Trends include asset availability, remote monitoring, process optimization, production efficiency, and predictive analytics. Plant control and industrial data analysis are crucial for effective automation, with predictive maintenance and real-time performance monitoring. Industrial automation software and consulting services ensure seamless integration and efficient operations.

Market Overview

The textile industry is embracing automation technologies to enhance sustainable practices and meet evolving industry needs. Automation solutions, including robotics and IoT-based control systems, are revolutionizing manufacturing processes in this sector. Real-time monitoring and precision are key benefits, enabling improved efficiency, productivity, and consistency. Automation portfolios are essential for operational efficiency, with cost optimization and feasibility being crucial factors in implementation. Emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and Industry 4.0 are transforming automation portfolios, offering transparency, predictable maintenance, and risk reduction. Skilled workers remain essential for managing complex automation systems, with tax breaks and funding programs available to support their development. Automation technologies are essential for the automotive and consumer goods sectors, optimizing production output, reducing labor costs, and ensuring accuracy in manufacturing processes. Industrial automation equipment, including conveyors and industrial robots, are vital for automating production tasks and improving safety. SCADA systems and asset productivity are crucial for managing control systems and ensuring dependable performance. IIoT solutions offer improvements in decision-making, system architectures, edge computing, and AR technologies, all contributing to a smarter, more efficient, and more responsive textile industry.

