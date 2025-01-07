Infuse Elevates Skincare With AI-Powered Skin Scanner By Evelab Insight

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Infuse teams with EveLab Insight to launch an AI-powered Skin Scanner, offering personalized skincare insights and solutions in just 30 seconds.

- Lara SchmoismanLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Infuse , the premium skincare brand for mature skin, is proud to announce a groundbreaking collaboration with EveLab Insight . Together, they will unveil an AI-powered Skin Scanner that redefines personalized skin care in the United States. This state-of-the-art technology empowers consumers with data-driven insights and tailored product recommendations, setting a new standard for how we approach skincare.Infuse embraces innovation to help users better understand their skin's unique needs. By scanning a QR code and taking a selfie, consumers can gain a detailed analysis of their skin health in less than 30 seconds.THE DARL, a trailblazer in digital innovation, expertly configured the app to ensure brand accuracy while seamlessly integrating it with Infuse's website and email service provider. From intuitive website UX/UI design to robust back-end implementation, THE DARL bridged cutting-edge AI with effortless functionality, creating a cohesive and accessible skin analysis experience for consumers.“At Infuse, we're dedicated to empowering our customers through meaningful innovation,” says Lara Schmoisman, founder of Infuse.“Our collaboration with EveLab Insight and THE DARL allows us to deliver a revolutionary skincare experience, offering a personalized solution that caters to the specific needs of mature skin while keeping it simple and user-friendly.”The Skin Scanner powered by EveLab Insight evaluates six essential skin attributes: texture, hydration, wrinkles, dark spots, redness, and overall skin health. These insights are paired with Infuse's Yerba Mate-infused skincare line, which delivers curated routines designed to address each customer's specific concerns. This innovation aligns with Infuse's mission to combine wisdom and science to empower individuals in their skincare journey.About InfuseInfuse is a skincare brand focused on mature skin, celebrating the beauty of aging with clean, effective products powered by Yerba Mate. Infuse combines innovative solutions with a commitment to empower individuals at every stage of life, offering radiant, nourished, and confident skin.About EveLab InsightEveLab Insight is at the forefront of AI-driven beauty technology, offering advanced solutions for personalized skincare and skin health. Their proprietary tools connect brands with consumers, delivering tailored recommendations based on individual skin profiles.About THE DARLTHE DARL is a leading digital innovation agency offering seamless omnichannel solutions that bridge the gap between technology and user experience. THE DARL partners with visionary brands to create cohesive, connected experiences across all digital touchpoints.For media inquiries, please contact:Micaela Vazquez...

