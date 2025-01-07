Zaranj Residents Urge Govt To Control Fuel Prices

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

ZARANJ (Pajhwok): Some residents of Zaranj city, the capital of northwestern Nimroz province, complain about unstable and high materials prices in markets and demand their control.

The residents say in cold weather, fuel prices are artificially increased, making it unaffordable for poor families every year.

Ahmad Noorzai, Zaranj, a resident and a costumer of liquefied gas, complained told Pajhwok Afghan News the was sold at different prices during the past week.

“Last week, I filled a cylinder for 50afs per kilo. Today, when I went to the same shop, a kilogram of gas was priced at 65afs. I wonder if gas has really become expensive or if every shopkeeper sells it at whatever price he wants”: he added.

Fereshta Amiri, another resident, explained a kilogram of liquefied gas went up from 52afs to 67afs in markets.

“Shopkeepers exploit cold weather and people's compulsion. People have to buy gas or wood to heat their homes, but the prices are high and vary”.

She asked the government to control fuel prices.

According to Shoib, another resident, the rate of wood had also gone up.

“The price of 4kg tamarisk wood in the market was 35afs last week, but now it is sold for 50afs, people are poor and cannot afford to buy it”.

In one area, the rate of 4kg wood is 40afs, but in another area of the city it is sold for 52afs, Shoib added.

Mohammad Ishaq Joya, head of Industry and Commerce Department, told Pajhwok to prevent shopkeepers from overcharging, the Department has established a commission named“prohibition of hoarding and guardian control” on the orders of the Prime Minister and the panel comprised representatives from 10 departments.

This commission sets price lists for food, fuel and other items and distributes them to shopkeepers in the markets.

He said:“According to the price list, the wholesale rate of a kilogram of liquefied gas is 51afs and retail price is 55afs. The rate of 4kg of tamarisk wood in wholesale is 30afs and in retail shops is 35afs”.

Joya urged fuel sellers to sell fuel based on established price lists because the responsible committee monitors prices in markets every day and takes legal action against violators.

hz/ma