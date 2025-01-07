Qatar Working On Ending Gaza War

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Dr Majid bin Mohammed al Ansari, Official Spokesperson of the of Foreign Affairs, said Tuesday that Qatar has been continuing its efforts 'in various ways and means' in order to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Al-Ansari stressed in the weekly briefing organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), that all mediators (Qatar, the US and Egypt) are making great efforts to end the war in Gaza.

Regarding the ongoing indirect negotiations in Doha, al-Ansari stressed that the negotiations are being held at the technical level, whether in Doha or Cairo.

Regarding the Syrian issue, al-Ansari said that Qatar welcomed the US administration's decision to suspend some sanctions on Syria, hoping that they would be lifted completely and permanently. He said:“We welcome the suspension of some US sanctions on Syria, and this is a partial step,” hoping that the sanctions would be lifted permanently to facilitate the economic cycle. Regarding the Qatari role in this context, he said that there is a general regional position to work on lifting the sanctions on Syria, and the Qatari effort is part of this regional effort.

Al-Ansari pointed out that reports of transporting Qatari gas to Syria are media speculation, stressing that the state's focus at this stage is on providing humanitarian aid to the Syrian people. He said that Qatar is committed to supporting the Syrian people from both the humanitarian and technical aspects. He referred to the statements made by HE Dr Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh al-Khulaifi, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during the visit of the Syrian delegation to Doha, and his confirmation of the continuation of the air bridge and the resumption of flights to Syria's international airport on Tuesday.

The official spokesperson stressed that the state's current focus is on ensuring stability in the sisterly Syrian Arab Republic. "Ensuring the realisation of the aspirations of the Syrian people who are emerging from a war that has destroyed many of their capabilities. As well as ensuring that Qatar supports the freedom and stability of the Syrian people and the interim administration, and that this administration keeps pace with the aspirations of the Syrians."

Regarding Qatar's technical support for the rehabilitation of the Syrian airport, al-Ansari confirmed that in response to the request of the brothers in the Syrian Arab Republic, a technical delegation from Qatar Airways was assigned to assess the condition of the airport and identify the obstacles that were standing in the way of the re-opening of Damascus International Airport. The team provided technical assistance, he added.

The official explained that the total Qatari aid to Syria through the air bridge has reached 231 tonnes, and this airlift is ongoing. He pointed out that the relevant authorities in Qatar are working with their counterparts in Syria to resolve the electricity issue there.

HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, will meet tomorrow with Ian Borg, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Tourism of Malta, he added.

