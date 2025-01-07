NEW YEAR BRINGS TWO NEW ATTORNEYS TO HOUSTON-BASED MOYE LAW FIRM

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Will MoyeHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The first full week of 2025 marks an exciting milestone for Moye Law Firm as it announces the addition of two well-known former insurance defense attorneys, Evan Kramer and Michael Brennan, to its roster. Each of the attorneys previously worked in high-level insurance defense and now leverage that experience as plaintiff's lawyers. This shift in sides is a significant advantage for Moye Law Firm clients and referral partners, as the firm's attorneys intimately understand their opponents' playbooks and will anticipate defense strategies from opposing counsel and the claims industry."I promise you, no firm in Texas knows how our opponents operate better than we do. Nobody,” Will Moye , Founder and Managing Partner, Moye Law Firm said.“What started as a solo project after leaving my former firm with a focus on mercenary trial work has now blossomed into a full-fledged litigation Plaintiff's firm.”The two new attorneys' practice areas align and strengthen the core practice of the firm of catastrophic personal injury and wrongful death cases in the industrial, petrochemical, oilfield, and transportation sectors.Evan KramerEvan Kramer brings over 25 years of trial experience to Moye Law Firm, representing clients in federal and state courts across Texas.Over the course of his career, Kramer served as attorney-in-charge for Texas and parts of Central and South America in multi-district product liability litigation involving major automotive manufacturers, successfully tried complex cases to defense verdicts, including those involving wrongful death, quadriplegia, and traumatic brain injuries, and acted as principal counsel in more than 500 mediations of high-exposure personal injury claims.Kramer attended Rice University as a National Merit Scholar, where he earned his degree in Philosophy, before receiving a full scholarship to Texas Tech University School of Law. As a student, he served as a Research Editor for the Texas Tech Law Review and was a member of the Board of Barristers.Kramer's legal career began as a Briefing Attorney for Justice Paul Murphy on the Fourteenth Court of Appeals in Houston. He later gained extensive experience as a defense attorney and in-house regional counsel for a Fortune 100 insurance company.Michael BrennanMichael Brennan brings his meticulous case strategy and a nuanced understanding of case facts to Moye Law Firm.Before joining Moye Law Firm, Brennan was a senior attorney at Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons, and gained extensive experience representing corporate defendants in complex personal injury and wrongful death cases.His work encompassed high-stakes litigation involving interstate trucking accidents, oilfield and industrial workplace incidents along the Gulf Coast, and complex premises liability disputes. Now on the plaintiff's side, Brennan channels his defense-side expertise into advocating for justice. His time representing corporate defendants provided invaluable insights into their strategies, enabling him to craft compelling cases for his clients.Brennan earned his Bachelor of Business Administration in Management Information Systems, with a minor in Philosophy, from Baylor University. He later received his law degree from Texas A&M University School of Law.About Moye Law FirmMoye Law Firm is a Houston-based law firm known for representing clients in high-profile personal injury and wrongful death cases. Many former defense lawyers say they“know the insurance companies' playbook.” The difference? Will Moye helped write it, and his opinions and advice were often the most reliable datapoint used by the industry on how much to settle a case for or if it should be tried at all. Experience, skill, and relationships make Moye Law Firm the one you want on your side.For more information about Moye Law Firm, Will Moye, Evan Kramer, or Michael Brennan, please visit moyefirm .This press release may qualify as attorney advertisement in some jurisdictions.

