AT&T Applauded By Frost & Sullivan For Proactively Enhancing Public Safety With Next Generation 911 (NG911)

AT&T is the leading NG911 in the United States with direct contracts covering a population of over 80 million and a share of approximately 30%.

Frost & Sullivan recently researched the next-generation 911 market and, based on its analysis , recognizes AT&T with the 2024 US Market Leadership Award, for the sixth consecutive year. The company's comprehensive and transformational approach to public safety enhances situational awareness, expands incident intelligence, and dramatically improves outcomes during critical events. In particular, the convergence of FirstNet® with AT&T's Emergency Services IP Network (AT&T ESInetTM) enables an ecosystem where citizens and connected assets can send IP-based communications to emergency call centers (ECCs) that can efficiently consolidate and forward this information to the appropriate first responders, dramatically improving emergency response efforts. The AT&T ESInetTM service model has been in production since 2018, and it provides a nationally distributed, geographically diverse, and redundant service architecture designed to enhance the customer service experience. AT&T has a nationwide network of data centers co-located with existing 911 databases across the United States that provide pre-deployed call processing. As a pre-built, 12 core national solution, the architecture is unique from competitive offerings and allows ECCs to manage unexpected call volumes by automatically redistributing calls to neighboring ECCs.

NG911 represents an industry transformation that proactively enhances public safety by acknowledging and catering to citizens' rapidly evolving demands, products, lifestyles, and technologies. In contrast to the legacy voice-centric E911 network, NG911 supports a more diverse set of IP-based communications that enhance the speed, accuracy, and preparation of first responders. AT&T's managed, as-a-service model for NG911 addresses the concerns of risk-adverse 911 state administrators that often lack the resources, expertise, or patience to manage the complexities

of NG911 in-house. The AT&T ESInetTM is backed by standard service level agreements (SLAs) for availability, call delivery, call quality, and provisioning. This approach provides customers with a consistent and reliable experience for predictable provisioning and implementation.

Brent Iadarola, vice president at Frost & Sullivan, observed, "AT&T's carrier pedigree and solutions architecture, coupled with the ability to demonstrate and showcase proven NG911 deployments, have emerged as key differentiators in a highly competitive environment. As a network operator, AT&T has an inherent advantage over many competitors with respect to connectivity pricing, regulatory experience, and security operations."

Successful NG911 deployments and momentum in capturing new contracts are a testament to AT&T's customer purchase experience. AT&T now has approximately 2,000 contracted ECCs, of which over 80% are actively deployed or processing live NG911 production. Moreover, AT&T has demonstrated clear leadership in securing interoperability agreements with all the tier 1 US carriers.

"AT&T's N911 solution enables an array of innovative features and functionality that significantly expand public safety capabilities and allow citizens to efficiently relay text, data, video, and IP-based voice calls via 911 in emergency situations. AT&T has continued to sustain a strong market leadership position in NG911 by leveraging a legacy of proven performance in the public safety sector, coupled with an NG911 solution architecture that uniquely embraces innovation with a roadmap to FirstNet integration," added Iadarola. With its strong overall performance AT&T, once again, earns Frost & Sullivan's Market Leadership Award in the US NG911 market.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed an innovative element in a product by leveraging leading-edge technologies. The award recognizes the value-added features/benefits of the product and the increased ROI it offers customers, which, in turn, raises customer acquisition and overall market penetration potential.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts

compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

