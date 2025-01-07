Certified Origins Celebrates A Year Of Milestones And Innovation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Reflecting on a year of major achievements, blending tradition and innovation, paving the way for a healthier and brighter future in the food sector.

NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- During the year, Certified Origins cemented its position as a trusted partner for trade and food experts worldwide through its commitment to responsible sourcing, quality, cultural preservation, and transparency.Pioneering Environmental ResponsibilityIn Spain, Certified Origins strengthened its partnership with GEPEC-EdC, one of Catalonia's most respected environmental NGOs, to support the Monumental Olive Groves Reserve project in Terres de l'Ebre. This initiative aims to preserve the ecological and cultural significance of one of the world's premier extra virgin olive oil regions while enhancing biodiversity and promoting environmental education.Certified Origins teams achieved the prestigious Green Kit accreditation from Enel Energia at its Italian bottling plant, solidifying its commitment to 100% renewable electricity for its Italian operations by 2025.In partnership with ClimatePartner, restoration efforts at "Campo dei Fiori" Regional Park in northern Italy addressed climate-impacted areas while integrating comprehensive carbon calculation, reduction, and offset strategies for its flagship brand, Bellucci EVOO.Elevating Transparency and EducationCertified Origins has partnered with Global Retail Brands magazine to release a special edition, "Exploring the Origins of Food," during New York Climate Week. This publication examines building transparent food systems, featuring insights from Ivy League academics, sustainability experts, and industry innovators on improving traceability from field to table.The project Al Nocciolo podcast series, hosted by Paolo Vizzari and produced by Certified Origins with Chora Media, enhanced consumer education through four episodes that delve into international olive varieties, production processes, and Extra Virgin Olive Oil label literacy.Engaging in international EventsCertified Origins shared insights into Italian Extra Virgin Olive Oil (EVOO) and PGI/PDO products during the FHC Shanghai Global Food Trade Show. From production forecasts to emerging opportunities in the Chinese market, the company's presence highlighted its expertise and vision for global trade partnerships.In North America, Certified Origins took center stage at PLMA Chicago, one of the continent's largest private-label trade shows, featuring over 1,700 exhibitors from 60 countries. The company's global team engaged with industry leaders, reinforcing its reputation for delivering premium private-label solutions tailored to evolving market demands.---Certified Origins is a global leader in high-quality private-label extra virgin olive oil and traceable food programs. The company is committed to promoting transparency in the food supply chain and responsible sourcing practices. With operations in Italy, Spain, China, and Mexico, Certified Origins continues to expand its influence in promoting authentic and sustainable food systems worldwide.

