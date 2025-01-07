Teledyne Lecroy Unveils Industry-First HDMI® 2.2 Video Analyzer And Generator

quantumdata M42h Protocol Analyzer / Generator enables

HDMI Testing up to 96 Gb/s

ELGIN, Ill., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Teledyne LeCroy Inc., the worldwide leader in protocol test solutions, today announced availability of the quantumdata M42h Analyzer and Generator , the world's first HDMI® 2.2 Video Protocol Analyzer and Generator, designed to ensure specification conformance and interoperability.

HDMI 2.2 Technology, with data rates of up to 96 Gb/s, enables transmission of uncompressed 8K, 12K and even 16K video formats at high frame rates with 4:4:4 chroma sampling using 10 and 12-bit deep color. The higher resolutions and frame rates are particularly important for gaming, Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) applications.

As HDMI 2.2 Technology becomes more complex, design and test engineers require test equipment that can help identify design and implementation issues, validate specification compliance and help ensure interoperability across different products. The new quantumdata M42h serves this purpose by supporting full protocol analysis and generation for testing and verifying Source and Sink HDMI 2.2 designs. The quantumdata M42h provides visibility into the packet structure and all protocol elements such as control data, metadata and audio data and supports all the legacy HDMI 2.1 functionality including full compliance test suites.

The M42h video generator emulates an HDMI 2.2 source, initiating link training with the sink device during the connection sequence to establish the lane rate and number of lanes used for transmission. The M42h protocol analyzer serves as an HDMI 2.2 Sink, responding to a source's link training transactions. These link training transactions can be viewed and verified through the M42h Aux Channel Analyzer (ACA) utility.

"With the introduction of the quantumdata M42h HDMI 2.2 Video Analyzer/Generator, Teledyne LeCroy continues our legacy of supporting the Video technology community by offering comprehensive HDMI test solutions. We are excited to support the implementation of HDMI 2.2 Technology so that our customers can deliver top experience in modern home theatres and installations, as well as in gaming, Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality products," said Neal Kendall, Senior Staff Product Manager for Teledyne LeCroy's quantumdata product family.

Availability

The Teledyne LeCroy quantumdata M42h Protocol Analyzer/Generator can be ordered now. For additional information, contact Teledyne LeCroy at 1-800-5LeCroy (1-800-553-2769) or visit Teledyne LeCroy's web site at .

