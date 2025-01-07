Two Marquee Brands Come Together To Deliver Total Care Experience

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SpinSci Technologies Partners with Zoom

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SpinSci Technologies , a leading provider of AI-driven patient engagement solutions, today announced its partnership with Zoom Communications, Inc. as part of Zoom's ISV Exchange Program. SpinSci is Zoom's first completely healthcare-focused ISV (independent software vendor) partner.

Under the program, SpinSci's solutions will be available for resale by Zoom. The SpinSci application will also be available in the Zoom App Marketplace. The integration of SpinSci's Patient Access Care and Engagement Suite with Zoom's CX platform is now available. SpinSci's Patient Access Care solution includes:

. An integrated agent desktop that offers contact center agents a unique integration for high-touch assistance via any digital channel (voice|text|chat), delivering a 360° view of the patient record, allowing agents and clinicians to triage more efficiently and drive speed to care.

. Intuitive self-service powered by Generative AI via chat or voice that supports authenticated and un-authenticated workflows such as scheduling, bill payment, pharmacy refills, nurse triage, orders, and referrals.

. Proactive and actionable omni channel notifications for workflows such as appointments, billing, prescriptions, referrals, orders, and wellness messages.

SpinSci Technologies is at the forefront of revolutionizing patient engagement and healthcare communication, while Zoom has rapidly expanded its reach with a user-friendly and highly integrated CX platform. This partnership will enable healthcare organizations to unleash value-focused patient outcomes that are powered by rich workflows such as scheduling, billing, pharmacy, referrals, orders, patient intake, patient discharge, transfer centers and operator console.

Workflows are curated using real-time data sources such Electronic Health Records (EHR), Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Human Resources Management Systems (HRMS), Medical devices, and unstructured data.

“By leveraging Zoom's CX platform, SpinSci can deliver rich, value-based patient outcomes. We're convinced that this partnership will redefine the healthcare industry by delivering highly personalized patient experiences that can be supported through a contact center or self-service driven by GenAI” said Rajit Kumar, Chief Innovation Officer.

“We're thrilled to partner with SpinSci Technologies to bring cutting-edge, AI-driven healthcare solutions to our platform,” said Kentis Gopalla, Head of Phone and Contact Center Product Ecosystem at Zoom.“This collaboration combines the power of Zoom's customer experience capabilities with SpinSci's expertise in patient engagement, enabling healthcare organizations to deliver personalized, seamless care experiences. Together, we are setting a new standard for CX and innovation in the healthcare industry.”

About SpinSci Technologies

SpinSci, a Total Care Experience leader in patient engagement solutions, delivers a seamless end-to-end patient and care team centric platform blending innovation, empathetic design, intelligent workflows and deep healthcare expertise for superior patient & care team experiences. SpinSci solutions enhance interoperability, access and workflows across the full patient journey for better interactions and patient satisfaction while maximizing tech investments for more efficient health and financial outcomes. Learn more at .

