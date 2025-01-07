Skyline Homes America's Most Trusted Manufactured Home Builder For Fifth Consecutive Year Lifestory Research Reports

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Lifestory Research announces the results of the 2025 America's Most Trusted® Manufactured Home Builder Study

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Skyline Homes has earned the distinction of being America's most trusted manufactured home builder, according to the Lifestory Research 2025 study on America's Most Trusted® Manufactured Home Builder. Skyline Homes topped the list with a Net Trust Quotient Score of 98.4, surpassing other builders.Based on feedback from 24,490 consumers across the United States, the ranking highlights the brands most trusted by individuals actively shopping for a manufactured home. Skyline Homes stood out for its reputation and trustworthiness among potential homebuyers.Other top brands in the study include Fairmont Homes, Genesis Homes, Champion Homes, Legacy Housing, Cavco Homes, Chariot Eagle, Clayton Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, and Fleetwood Homes. These companies were recognized for earning trust among consumers actively shopping for a new manufactured home.The Lifestory Research 2025 study surveyed a broad spectrum of U.S. consumers over the past 12 months, providing valuable insights into the preferences and trust perceptions of people considering a manufactured home purchase. The findings reinforce the importance of brand trust in consumer decision-making and emphasize the role of reputable manufacturers in shaping the industry.For more information about the study, visitAbout the America's Most Trusted® StudyThe Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® study is the most extensive and longest-running independent research program seeking to understand consumers' opinions. Lifestory Research conducts an annual survey in which people anonymously assess brands encountered while searching for specific products. This research uses the highest-quality social and opinion science practices to provide consumer-driven data insights. America's Most Trusted® is a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation. For more information, visit .About Lifestory Research®Leaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only helpful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. We use quantitative and qualitative research to create customer insights, drive innovation, deliver brand strategy, and move people forward. For more information, please visit .About Lifestory Research® and America's Most Trusted® Advertising/Promotional Rules:/press-release-info-rulesAny information extracted from this release for use by the media must be accompanied by a statement identifying Lifestory Research as the source. No advertising or promotional use of the information in this release is permitted without the express prior written consent of Lifestory Research.

