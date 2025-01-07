MISS ALABAMA ABBIE STOCKARD, CROWNED MISS AMERICA 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

After two inspiring nights of preliminary competition, during which 52 delegates from across the United States and Puerto Rico showcased their talents, interview skills, and community service achievements, Abbie Stockard, representing her home state as Miss Alabama, was crowned Miss America 2025.

The 22-year-old from Birmingham, Alabama, impressed the esteemed panel of judges in all phases of the competition, securing her position as the 104th woman to earn the title and join the sisterhood of iconic and inspirational women. A lifelong advocate for Cystic Fibrosis, Abbie was named the "2024 Hero of Hope" by the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Having personally raised over $200,000 for CF research, she will continue her work as a national advocate while preparing for her career as a Pediatric Nurse Anesthetist.

Over the past three years of her involvement in the program, Abbie Stockard has been awarded $89,000 in tuition scholarships, which she will use to fund her education at Auburn University College of Nursing and pursue further studies.

"I have successfully worked to bring people and organizations together, leveraging the power of motivated stakeholders and changemakers, and I am ready to channel the message of Miss America as a strategic vehicle for ambitious young women to accomplish their dreams," said Abbie.

Hosted by Nikki Novak and Terrence J., the final round of competition took place at the Walt Disney Theatre at the Dr. Phillips Center in Orlando, FL, before a sold-out audience of over 2,600 attendees.

Each year, the Miss America opportunity awards more than $5 million in tuition scholarships and provides millions more in in-kind scholarships through its national, state, and local programs. As Miss America, Abbie will travel the world as the official brand ambassador for the Miss America program.

Miss America is the nation's premier empowerment platform for young women, advancing their personal and professional goals while advocating serving as a positive role model in their communities. With a rich history dating back to 1921, Miss America's mission is "Empowering women to Lead" engaging thousands of young women as local and state brand ambassadors, ages 14-28, nationwide each year committed to community service initiatives. The program is the largest provider of women's scholarships in America, distributed through the Miss America's Scholarship Foundation Inc., a 501(c)(3).

