Mcdonald's Rolls Back Diversity Goals

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Four years after launching a push for more diversity in its ranks, McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) is ending some of its diversity practices, citing a U.S. Supreme Court decision that outlawed affirmative action in college admissions.

McDonald's is the latest big company to shift its tactics in the wake of the 2023 ruling and a conservative backlash against diversity, equity and inclusion programs. Walmart (NYSE:WMT), John Deere (NYSE:DE), Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) and others rolled back their DEI initiatives last year.

McDonald's said Monday it will retire specific goals for achieving diversity at senior leadership levels. It also intends to end a program that encourages its suppliers to develop diversity training and to increase the number of minority group members represented within their own leadership ranks.

McDonald's said it will also pause“external surveys.” The burger giant didn't elaborate, but several other companies, including Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) and Ford Motor (NYSE:F) , suspended their participation in an annual survey by the Human Rights Campaign that measures workplace inclusion for LGBTQ+ employees.

McDonald's, which has its headquarters in Chicago, rolled out a series of diversity initiatives in 2021 after a spate of sexual harassment lawsuits filed by employees and a lawsuit alleging discrimination brought by a group of Black former McDonald's franchise owners.

MCD shares began the trading day up $1.93 to $294.11.

