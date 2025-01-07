Turkiye Holds Int'l Multi-Genre Festival Named After Farid Kazakov

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The 5th International Multi-Genre Festival named after Farid Kazakov has been held for the first time in Istanbul, Turkiye.

For its fifth anniversary performance, which took place at Boğaziçi Kultur Sanat Merkezi, the festival gathered numerous participants from Istanbul and other cities of Turkiye, as well as international guests from Azerbaijan, Georgia, Tajikistan, Russia, and France.

Speaking with AZERNEWS , the festival's organizer, renowned Azerbaijani and Russian dancer Farid Kazakov admitted that receiving the opportunity to present the festival in a fraternal country for the first time was a great honor.

"In all my projects, I primarily pursue the goal of glorifying our Azerbaijani art! At the festival, my Turkish students and I showcased Azerbaijani performances from Gara Garayev's ballet 'Seven Beauties', Arif Malikov's ballet 'The Legend of Love' as well as modern numbers performed by Shovket Alakbarova, Alim Gasimov, and Ilhama Guliyeva," the dancer said.

Farid Kazakov also expressed his gratitude to Sarıyer Belediyasi and Boğaziçi Kultur Sanat Merkezi for the invitation, and their support in organizing and conducting the festival.

He also thanked the event co-organizers and sponsors, including Elite Gymnastics Sport Club and Kazakov International Academy.

"Performances at the festival were judged by jury members from Azerbaijan, Tajikistan and Turkiye. Among them were Azerbaijani gymnast, finalist of the 2008 Beijing Olympics, world champion in group exercises, master of sports of Azerbaijan in rhythmic gymnastics - Valeriya Yagay; winner of the British music prize "Bob Music Award," winner of the international music television project "Voice of the World" on the "Mir" TV channel, and a laureate of the award for contributions to the cultural life of Tajikistan from the President of Tajikistan Amal Ozturk; international class judges and coaches of the national rhythmic gymnastics team of Turkiye Cemile Taş and Azra Taş," he added.

Farid Kazakov has been crowned champion at the World Dance Olympiad. He is the three-time best soloist of Russia, holder of the global international award "Most Fashionable Awards," finalist of the international talent show "Central Asia's Got Talent," and twice laureate of the national award of Azerbaijan.

In 2021, the dancer won the prize "Turkiye Zirve Odulleri" in Turkiye. He got the title the "Most Talented Dancer of Turkiye 2021".

Farid Kazakov is an honorary member and ambassador of Azerbaijan and Turkiye in the European Cultural Association. The dancer is a graduate of the Baku Choreographic Academy and the Moscow State Institute of Culture.

He is a multiple winner and Grand Prix holder of international, all-Russian, and republican competitions.

Moreover, the dancer's name was added to the book dedicated to Azerbaijan's prominent public and cultural figures.