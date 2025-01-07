Turkiye Holds Int'l Multi-Genre Festival Named After Farid Kazakov

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Read more
The 5th International Multi-Genre Festival named after Farid
Kazakov has been held for the first time in Istanbul, Turkiye.
For its fifth anniversary performance, which took place at
Boğaziçi Kultur Sanat Merkezi, the festival gathered numerous
participants from Istanbul and other cities of Turkiye, as well as
international guests from Azerbaijan, Georgia, Tajikistan, Russia,
and France.
Speaking with AZERNEWS , the festival's organizer,
renowned Azerbaijani and Russian dancer Farid Kazakov admitted that
receiving the opportunity to present the festival in a fraternal
country for the first time was a great honor.
"In all my projects, I primarily pursue the goal of glorifying
our Azerbaijani art! At the festival, my Turkish students and I
showcased Azerbaijani performances from Gara Garayev's ballet
'Seven Beauties', Arif Malikov's ballet 'The Legend of Love' as
well as modern numbers performed by Shovket Alakbarova, Alim
Gasimov, and Ilhama Guliyeva," the dancer said.
Farid Kazakov also expressed his gratitude to Sarıyer Belediyasi
and Boğaziçi Kultur Sanat Merkezi for the invitation, and their
support in organizing and conducting the festival.
He also thanked the event co-organizers and sponsors, including
Elite Gymnastics Sport Club and Kazakov International Academy.
"Performances at the festival were judged by jury members from
Azerbaijan, Tajikistan and Turkiye. Among them were Azerbaijani
gymnast, finalist of the 2008 Beijing Olympics, world champion in
group exercises, master of sports of Azerbaijan in rhythmic
gymnastics - Valeriya Yagay; winner of the British music prize "Bob
Music Award," winner of the international music television project
"Voice of the World" on the "Mir" TV channel, and a laureate of the
award for contributions to the cultural life of Tajikistan from the
President of Tajikistan Amal Ozturk; international class judges and
coaches of the national rhythmic gymnastics team of Turkiye Cemile
Taş and Azra Taş," he added.
Farid Kazakov has been crowned champion at the World Dance
Olympiad. He is the three-time best soloist of Russia, holder of
the global international award "Most Fashionable Awards," finalist
of the international talent show "Central Asia's Got Talent," and
twice laureate of the national award of Azerbaijan.
In 2021, the dancer won the prize "Turkiye Zirve Odulleri" in
Turkiye. He got the title the "Most Talented Dancer of Turkiye
2021".
Farid Kazakov is an honorary member and ambassador of Azerbaijan
and Turkiye in the European Cultural Association. The dancer is a
graduate of the Baku Choreographic Academy and the Moscow State
Institute of Culture.
He is a multiple winner and Grand Prix holder of international,
all-Russian, and republican competitions.
Moreover, the dancer's name was added to the book dedicated to
Azerbaijan's prominent public and cultural figures.
MENAFN07012025000195011045ID1109063931
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.