Shereta Williams Named EVP, Growth Operations For Cox Enterprises

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Cox Enterprises Continues Focus on Diversification to Drive Long-Term Growth

Cox Enterprises has named

Shereta Williams as executive vice president of Growth Operations. In this role, Williams will continue to help drive the company's diversification strategy and oversee all Cox Enterprises' majority-owned businesses outside of its core operating divisions, Cox Communications and Cox Automotive. Her responsibilities include managing strategic partnerships and investments, accelerating growth, and diversifying into new industries such as cleantech, sustainable agriculture, public sector software and digital media.

Shereta Williams, EVP of Growth Operations, Cox Enterprises

"Shereta has been instrumental in driving Cox's growth strategy," said Dallas Clement, president and chief financial officer of Cox Enterprises. "Her strategic vision and ability to balance entrepreneurial innovation with operational execution have played a key role in our success as we diversify and expand our portfolio. I'm thrilled to see Shereta step into this role and lead us into the future."

Over the last several years, Cox Enterprises has focused on strategically expanding beyond its core industries to drive long-term growth. As part of this diversification strategy, the company has made significant investments and acquisitions, including Axios, a leading digital media company, and OpenGov, a pioneer in cloud-based public sector software solutions. The company also launched a new platform in sustainable agriculture, Cox Farms, and is now the largest greenhouse operator in North America with more than 700 acres. Williams played a pivotal role in these efforts, which reflect the company's commitment to investing in new industries that will shape the future of its business.

"I'm honored to continue building on Cox's legacy of innovation and growth," said Williams. "Cox has a unique ability to create opportunities that drive business success while making a positive impact in the communities we serve. I look forward to advancing this work and supporting our talented teams as we shape the future together."

Since joining Cox Enterprises in 1998, Williams has held various roles in strategy, corporate development and operations, including positions within Cox Television and Cox Media Group. She also served as managing director of the currency division for Maven Funds, a startup hedge fund in Atlanta. An electrical engineer by training, Williams began her career in investment banking at Lazard Frères & Co., where she gained experience in acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts and public offerings.

Williams earned her degree in electrical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (M.I.T.) and serves on the board of directors for Daktronics, Inc., and Food Well Alliance, a nonprofit focused on providing resources and support to local growers to connect and build healthier communities.

About Cox Enterprises

Cox Enterprises is dedicated to empowering people to build a better future for the next generation. Cox is a leader in the broadband, automotive, and media industries, as well as a leading investment platform with strategic positions in emerging technologies driving the future of agriculture, renewable energy, healthtech, and public sector software. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Cox is a global company with $23 billion in annual revenues and a proud history spanning more than 125 years. To learn more about Cox and its commitment to its people, planet and communities, visit

coxenterprises .

