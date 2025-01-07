Antietam Broadband Appoints Chris Shipman To President And General Manager Of Maryland Operations

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tony Heaton Retires After Nearly 35 Years of Service

HAGERSTOWN, Md., Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Antietam Broadband today announced that Chris Shipman has been appointed to lead the company following the retirement of President and General Manager Tony Heaton, after nearly 35 years of service with the company.

As President and General Manager, Shipman leads Antietam Broadband's operations and strategic initiatives. Known for its comprehensive suite of internet, video, and phone services, Antietam is powered by its innovative Flight product lineup: Flight Fiber, Flight Video, and Flight Mobile. In 2025, Antietam will expand beyond Washington County into Carroll County, Maryland. Shipman will oversee infrastructure development, foster community partnerships, and enhance the customer experience when bringing Antietam's products and solutions to Carroll County residents and businesses. This expansion highlights Antietam Broadband's dedication to innovation and investment in the communities it serves.

“Tony has been an invaluable member of our executive team and Antietam's trusted leader for decades. We thank him for his unwavering dedication to the business, employees, and customers over the years, and we wish him all the best in his retirement,” said Diego Anderson, Executive Vice President, Broadband, Schurz Communications.“We are also thrilled to welcome Chris. His industry expertise and deep background in managing and scaling market-leading technology businesses make him the perfect leader to carry forth the tradition of outstanding management at Antietam.”

“It has been the honor of my life to work for Antietam Broadband, where I started at ground level and worked my way up to the summit of leadership,” said Heaton.“I retire with peace of mind knowing that Chris is the ideal person to continue the path we set and drive new innovation. It has been a truly rewarding experience and I will forever cherish all the relationships that I built along the way.”

Shipman has over two decades of executive leadership and industry experience. His expertise includes cultivating high-performing teams and executing strategic initiatives that consistently surpass expectations. Before joining Antietam Broadband, he held several leadership roles with technology organizations with a strong focus on growth, core network, new products, community involvement and the customer experience. He served in leadership roles with Zayo Group, Lumos, and Segra. Shipman also spent 25 years at Cox Business, holding several leadership positions. Shipman holds a Bachelor of Science degree in cyber security analysis from the University of Virginia and recently earned his MBA from William & Mary. He is based in the Antietam Broadband headquarters office in Hagerstown, MD.

“I am honored to be stepping into this role, joining Antietam to continue the tradition of innovation, excellence, and service,” said Shipman.“Connecting with the people in the Antietam community is one of my top priorities, as we are committed to being a trusted, long-term partner to our customers. Antietam's mission remains strong, and looking ahead, I'm excited to work with the team on further advancing the customer experience and continuing to drive technology innovation.”

About Antietam Broadband

Antietam Broadband, founded in 1966, was acquired by Schurz Communications, Inc. in 1968. Antietam is a full-service multimedia company offering a range of residential and business-class solutions including Flight Fiber, Flight Mobile, Video and Digital Phone. Antietam currently operates in Washington and Carroll County, MD. Included in the portfolio of Schurz broadband properties are Burlington Telecom, Hiawatha Broadband Communications, Long Lines Broadband, Orbitel Communications and NKTelco.

