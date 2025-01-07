SMS360 Expands Accessibility With Free Spanish Language Support For Clients

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NORWALK, CT, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SMS360 , a leading provider of EHS and compliance management solutions, is thrilled to announce that Spanish language support is now available at no additional cost for all clients. This initiative, designed to better serve Spanish-speaking users, reflects SMS360's dedication to inclusivity and its commitment to making critical safety and compliance tools accessible to a broader audience across industries.This new offering follows the recent expansion of SMS360's global presence with the opening of its office in Spain, a strategic move to support the Latin American (LATAM) region and other Spanish-speaking clients worldwide. By providing its services in Spanish, SMS360 is empowering businesses in the waste management, energy, construction, and hydrocarbon industries to meet regulatory requirements and improve safety practices more effectively.“We are excited to offer our platform in Spanish and support our clients in overcoming language barriers that could otherwise impede compliance,” said Christien Ducker, CEO and Founder of SMS, Inc.“This expansion represents our mission to make safety and compliance solutions as inclusive and accessible as possible for organizations globally.”Leading SMS360's Spanish-language initiative is Health, Safety, and Compliance Specialist Iker Santamaria Snyder, who joined SMS360 in early 2024 and brings extensive experience in South American safety and regulatory standards. His knowledge of industry-specific challenges in the LATAM region has been instrumental in customizing the platform to meet the needs of Spanish-speaking clients.This enhancement includes the full suite of SMS360 tools, from risk assessments and emergency response planning to regulatory reporting for frameworks such as SASISOPA. The Spanish-language support offers a seamless experience that enables companies to maintain compliance across multiple regions without incurring additional costs. By centralizing compliance management in a user-friendly, multilingual platform, SMS360 is helping clients reduce risks and increase efficiency, regardless of language preference.About SMS360SMS360 is a comprehensive risk and compliance management platform supporting businesses worldwide in managing industrial safety, operational safety, and environmental protection. By offering a centralized platform with robust document management, reporting tools, and incident response capabilities, SMS360 allows organizations to meet international regulatory requirements efficiently. SMS360's expansion into Spanish language support reaffirms its commitment to empowering companies with the tools and knowledge needed to enhance safety and sustainability in diverse markets.For more information about SMS360 and the availability of Spanish support, please visit sms360 or book a free consultation .

