Police Attaches Property Worth Rs 1 Crore Under NDPS Act In South Kashmir's Anantnag

The property, built on 1 Kanal of land and valued at approximately Rs 1 crore, was attached under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act, said a statement



The house has been linked to proceeds of Drug trafficking, it added.

The accused is implicated in a major narcotics case registered under FIR No. 47/2019 at Police Station Srigufwara, involving the recovery of substantial quantities of contraband substances, police said.

“This decisive step underscores Anantnag Police's commitment to eradicating the drug menace and dismantling the economic framework supporting illegal narcotics trade. The action aims to deter criminal activities and protect society from the adverse effects of drug abuse,” police said.

Meanwhile, Police urged citizens to support their efforts in creating a drug-free society and reiterate their resolve to take stringent legal actions against those involved in drug-related crimes.

