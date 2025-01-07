Police Attaches Property Worth Rs 1 Crore Under NDPS Act In South Kashmir's Anantnag
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- In a significant action against drug trafficking and its financial networks, Anantnag Police on Tuesday said to have attached the Double-storey residential house of Khurshid Ahmad Dar , son of Abdul Gani Dar, resident of Satkipora.
The property, built on 1 Kanal of land and valued at approximately Rs 1 crore, was attached under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act, said a statement
The house has been linked to proceeds of Drug trafficking, it added.
The accused is implicated in a major narcotics case registered under FIR No. 47/2019 at Police Station Srigufwara, involving the recovery of substantial quantities of contraband substances, police said.
“This decisive step underscores Anantnag Police's commitment to eradicating the drug menace and dismantling the economic framework supporting illegal narcotics trade. The action aims to deter criminal activities and protect society from the adverse effects of drug abuse,” police said.
Meanwhile, Police urged citizens to support their efforts in creating a drug-free society and reiterate their resolve to take stringent legal actions against those involved in drug-related crimes.
