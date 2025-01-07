Bitget Resumes LUNA-Terra Deposit And Withdrawal Services

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Victoria, Seychelles, January 7th, 2025, Chainwire

Bitget , the leading exchange and Web3 platform, is pleased to announce the resumption of LUNA-Terra deposit and withdrawal services on their platform.

Terra is a layer 1, proof-of-stake blockchain that hosts a of stablecoins, dApps, and the native cryptocurrency LUNA. Terra 2.0 is the most recent version of Terra (LUNA), with the main goal to restore trust in this stablecoin through the Terra ecosystem's new venture.

The resumption of LUNA-Terra deposit alignes with Bitget's commitment to ensuring a seamless and secure trading experience for all users. Bitget has consistently expanded its market share in both spot and derivatives trading among centralized exchanges. With a focus on providing users with opportunities to invest in different projects, the platform is now one of the top 5 crypto trading platforms with over 800 assets, including tokens from ecosystems such as TON, Ethereum, Solana, Base, and more.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 45 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price , Ethereum price , and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, token swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more.

Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA , in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

