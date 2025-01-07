Bionicm Announces Launch Of U.S. Headquarters And Unveils Bio Leg®, Awarded CES 2025 Best Of Innovation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BionicM is proud to introduce its flagship product, the Bio Leg®, an innovative powered microprocessor knee that has garnered prestigious recognition as a CES 2025 Best of Innovation winner. Following successful PDAC insurance coverage approval in May 2024, the Bio Leg was launched in the U.S. in summer 2024, meeting revenue expectations.

The new U.S. office will serve as the operational hub, enhancing inventory capabilities to reduce delivery lead times and accelerate sales efforts. It will also ensure comprehensive after-sales service for prosthetics practitioners and patients, reflecting BionicM's commitment to excellence in service.

Recognizing the significant growth potential in the U.S. prosthetics market, BionicM USA is well-positioned to meet the increasing demand for powered prosthetic solutions. The opening of the U.S. office symbolizes the company's dedication to providing high-quality products and exceptional service. Notable achievements leading up to this launch include the first delivery of the Bio Leg to U.S. customers in September 2024 and securing $3 million in fundraising in September 2024.

BionicM looks forward to serving the U.S. market and continuing to innovate in the field of prosthetic solutions.

Bio Leg : Awarded CES 2025 Best of Innovation and Showcased at CES 2025

BionicM's Bio Leg has been honored as a CES 2025 Best of Innovation winner, showcasing its exceptional design and engineering. At CES 2025, held from January 7-10 in Las Vegas, BionicM will proudly showcase this groundbreaking technology at the J-Startup/JAPAN Pavilion in Eureka Park (Booth No. 61000 & 61001, Tech West, Venetian Expo, Level 1, Hall G). This event not only highlights the transformative potential of powered prosthetics but also provides a unique opportunity to connect with industry leaders.

Join us at CES 2025 to experience firsthand how Bio Leg is setting new standards in prosthetic technology and transforming lives.

About Bio Leg: Transforming Lives Through Advanced Robotics

The Bio Leg powered microprocessor knee revolutionizes mobility by replacing lost muscle strength with advanced robotics technology. This innovative solution reduces physical strain and promotes natural, intuitive movement, empowering users to engage in active lifestyles and significantly enhancing their overall quality of life.

After extensive trials involving over 300 participants, the Bio Leg received FDA Class II medical device registration in July 2023 and U.S. medical insurance coverage approval in May 2024. Users have praised its seamless integration with their movements, highlighting its combination of safety, ease of use, and life-changing capabilities.

About

BionicM : Pioneering Mobility Solutions through Robotics and Human Physiology

Founded in 2018

as a spin-off from the University of Tokyo, BionicM emerged from the innovative research and development spearheaded by Sunny Xiaojun Sun during his doctoral studies at the University of Tokyo, under the mentorship of Professor Inaba (currently Professor Emeritus). Supported by JST's START program, BionicM leverages advanced humanoid robotics technology to develop and market powered microprocessor knees.

As a global startup, BionicM is driven by its mission to "Power Mobility for All," with a focus on enhancing mobility and improving the quality of life (QOL) for individuals with lower-limb amputations. Through cutting-edge technology and a commitment to innovation, BionicM aims to provide transformative solutions that empower users to lead more active and fulfilling lives.

Japan Headquarters: Entrepreneur Plaza 203, University of Tokyo, 7-3-1 Hongo, Bunkyo, Tokyo

USA Headquarters: 20130 Lakeview Center Plaza, Ashburn, VA 20147

URL:

Contact: Naoko Kita

e-mail: [email protected]

Phone: +81-3-3868-2679

