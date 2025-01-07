Elzie D. Flenard, III Announces New Lifestyle And Media Brand: Journey To Mastery Podcast

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BROOKFIELD, WI, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Brookfield, WI - 1/7/2025 - Elzie Flenard, widely known as "The Mayor of Podcast Town," is proud to announce the rebranding of his acclaimed podcast to "Journey to Mastery ." This transformation reflects Flenard's commitment to inspiring purpose-driven entrepreneurs and helping them master themselves, their message, and their mission.With its new direction, "Journey to Mastery" will continue to deliver impactful, bite-sized episodes that empower listeners to take actionable steps toward personal and professional growth. The podcast's updated branding aligns seamlessly with Flenard's broader mission of guiding entrepreneurs on their path to mastery through his flagship MY program and the Journey Crew community."The rebranding of this podcast marks an exciting new chapter," says Elzie Flenard. "Journey to Mastery isn't just a podcast-it's a movement. It's a resource for entrepreneurs who want to grow intentionally and make a meaningful impact."What's New with Journey to Mastery:- Refreshed Focus: Episodes now center on the four pillars of mastery: Me, Mission, Message, and Method.- Guest Content: Special guest episodes will complement the solo format, providing expert insights once or twice a month.- Compact Format: Consistently delivering actionable inspiration in under 10 minutes.The rebranding also connects to Flenard's integrated approach to personal and professional development. Listeners are invited to deepen their journey through the MY program and the Journey Crew community, where they can find accountability, coaching, and connection with like-minded entrepreneurs.To celebrate the rebrand, Flenard is hosting a special 5-Day Mastery Challenge exploring the theme of mastery, culminating in an exclusive coaching + live Q&A sessions over 5 powerful days. Details are available at ."Podcasting has always been about amplifying messages that matter," Flenard adds. "This rebrand takes that vision to the next level, creating a podcast that's not only informative but transformative for our audience."Listeners can tune in to "Journey to Mastery" on all major podcast platforms.

