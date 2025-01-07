Construction Of Bridges On M3 Alat-Astara Highway Nearing Completion

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

The construction of three vehicular bridges on the M3 Alat-Astara-Iran Islamic Republic state border highway is nearing completion, Azernews reports, citing the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads.

The agency noted that the bridges are being built in the sections of the highway that pass through the Jalilabad and Masalli regions. Specifically, the bridge at the 145th kilometer mark crosses the Dere River, while the one at the 157.3rd kilometer mark spans the Tatyan River, each measuring 30.2 meters in length. The third bridge, at the 177.5th kilometer mark over the Korchay River, stretches 46.2 meters.

Each of these two-lane bridges is 14.5 meters wide and is currently undergoing final touches. Construction work is being carried out in compliance with the "Construction Norms and Regulations" set by the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads.

The agency plans to complete the projects shortly, according to the established schedule. The new bridges are expected to enhance connectivity and facilitate smoother transportation along the vital highway, which serves as a major route connecting Azerbaijan with Iran.

The infrastructure improvements align with Azerbaijan's broader strategic objectives to boost regional trade and economic development. The completion of these bridges will not only improve road safety and efficiency but also bolster economic ties with neighboring countries.

