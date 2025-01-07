Construction Of Bridges On M3 Alat-Astara Highway Nearing Completion
The construction of three vehicular bridges on the M3
Alat-Astara-Iran Islamic Republic state border highway is nearing
completion, Azernews reports, citing the State
Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads.
The agency noted that the bridges are being built in the
sections of the highway that pass through the Jalilabad and Masalli
regions. Specifically, the bridge at the 145th kilometer mark
crosses the Dere River, while the one at the 157.3rd kilometer mark
spans the Tatyan River, each measuring 30.2 meters in length. The
third bridge, at the 177.5th kilometer mark over the Korchay River,
stretches 46.2 meters.
Each of these two-lane bridges is 14.5 meters wide and is
currently undergoing final touches. Construction work is being
carried out in compliance with the "Construction Norms and
Regulations" set by the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile
Roads.
The agency plans to complete the projects shortly, according to
the established schedule. The new bridges are expected to enhance
connectivity and facilitate smoother transportation along the vital
highway, which serves as a major route connecting Azerbaijan with
Iran.
The infrastructure improvements align with Azerbaijan's broader
strategic objectives to boost regional trade and economic
development. The completion of these bridges will not only improve
road safety and efficiency but also bolster economic ties with
neighboring countries.
